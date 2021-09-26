Every day, a new surprise in fuel prices – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The pricing policy adopted by Petrobras to maintain the values ​​charged for fuels, such as gasoline, alcohol and diesel, as well as cooking gas, makes consumers come across something new every time they visit the gas station. The state-owned company maintains the practice of adapting to exchange movements (devaluation of the real against the dollar) and to what is charged in the market for a barrel of oil – the so-called international parity.

This practice caused, in the accumulated result for the year, gasoline, for example, to rise 51% at the refinery – the supply companies managed to pass on 31% to customers, which represents a flattening in the profit margin of the service stations. “We have an average ticket (how much each consumer usually buys) of R$ 50.00. Before, he was able to buy ‘x’ amount of liters; now it is much less, and this is reflected in our sales, because our margin is based on the number of liters sold”, explains Matheus Henrique Smidt, partner-owner of a gas station in Santa Cruz do Sul.

While the suppliers turn to lightning rods for those who need to purchase the products, President Jair Bolsonaro and the governors are engaged in a debate about the responsibility for these values. Bolsonaro attributes it to the rates charged in taxes, such as the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). The states, on the other hand, rebut and play with the state-owned price policy.

In Rio Grande do Sul, ICMS is 30% since the government of José Ivo Sartori, charged on the Weighted Average Price to Final Consumer (PMPCF), which is an average of what is practiced in retail. In the first half of September, this indicator, for regular gasoline, was R$ 6.1689, accumulating an increase of 41.45% in the last 12 months. This Friday, the 24th, according to João Dal’Aqua, president of the Intermunicipal Union of Retail Trade of Fuels and Lubricants of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (Sulpetro), an increase to R$ 6.35 was announced.

Governor Eduardo Leite submitted a budget proposal to the Assembly considering the reduction of ICMS to 25% next year. The initiative is applauded by the sector. “ICMS is one of the villains of values, ranging from 25% to 34%. Lowering the State rate to 25%, it will be the same as Santa Catarina. So, there is a good perspective, but it is still too early to say what the reaction will be”, he considers.

Understand how the value of gasoline is formed

But it is not only from ICMS that the value of gasoline is formed. According to Petrobras, 33.6% is the refinery’s realization price; 27.6% is the average of state taxes; 16.9% is the cost of the added biofuel (alcohol or biodiesel); 11.5% is the benchmark for federal taxes, such as the Social Integration Program (PIS), Contribution to Social Security Financing (Cofins) and Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide); and for resale and distribution margins, 10.4% remains. In practice, R$ 3.0801 goes to Petrobras, R$ 1.87518 to the state coffers and R$ 0.6869 to the Union. The sum of these three parts reaches R$ 5.64218. The remainder is the distributor’s margin, the freight cost and the gas station’s margin.

The worst news is that the increases are expected to continue. Matheus Henrique Smidt highlights that Petrobras announces a delay of around R$0.30 in relation to the international market. “The trend, then, is for an increase to recover”, he anticipates. And station owners have the same surprises as end consumers. “We are living in a new situation. Before, it was more programmed, it varied once a month; now it’s a surprise every new day. And when they announce an increase at 11 am, valid for the next day, you can no longer buy with the old price, which explains the rapid variation in service stations”, he says.

The same perspective as Smidt is presented by João Dal’Aqua. He stresses that two determining factors for prices should not change, which are the cost of a barrel of oil abroad – currently around 70 dollars – and the devaluation of the real against the dollar. The increase in the PMPCF, in Rio Grande do Sul, should represent R$ 0.04 more in the cost. “I don’t know if the posts will be able to transfer this amount or will end up having to bear more of it. It is an issue that must be discussed throughout the country in order to set the state tax, as are the federal ones”, defends Dal’Aqua.

