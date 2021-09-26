Exclusive! Record hits the hammer and expels Nego do Borel from A Fazenda 13

Record hit the hammer and defined the situation of Nego do Borel in A Fazenda 13: he will be expelled from the reality show this Saturday (25/9).

The column LeoDias received information that the decision to leave the funkeiro was not unanimous at the top of the station, but the pressure from the public and mainly from the sponsors was fundamental for Nego’s exit from the game.

understand the case

In the room at the headquarters of A Fazenda 13, during the night of this Saturday (25/9), Dayane Mello, visibly drunk, went to bed and Nego do Borel was in bed. Singer Mc Gui asked if the model really wanted to stay there, and then Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange Gomes told the worker not to try anything, as the model was under the influence of alcohol.

The pedestrians even instructed Nego do Borel to leave the bed. Mc Gui said he should leave, because, with the drunk girl, he would be accused. The singer, however, remained in place.

Erasmo Viana said he didn’t see a problem, after all, the two were “single” and accused his colleagues of “set fire to the situation”.

Police on Record

Dayane Mello’s legal team went to the headquarters of A Fazenda 13, in Itapecerica da Serra (SP), accompanied by a group of police officers to enter the site and seek evidence that the model in fact suffered a physical violation while drunk.

So far, Record has said it is investigating the case and will announce the outcome of its decision this Saturday night, live, on the reality show.