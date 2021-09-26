faith in children to heat sales; see where to buy more affordable sweets

Four days before the arrival of the Cosimo and Damião’s Day, stores specializing in sweets and candies await a 10% growth in sales to date. The estimate is made by the Rio Shopkeepers’ Club (CDLRio) and by the Rio Shops Union (SindilojasRio), which together represent around 30 thousand Rio retail stores. Following tradition, supermarket chains are also betting on the date and increased their stock to please fans of the distribution of sweets to children. EXTRA made a survey for the reader to save on shopping. To give you an idea, with R$ 174.82 it is possible to give away 50 bags of sweets, according to a survey carried out by the Cia do Doce chain, which has 12 stores in Rio de Janeiro.

— In addition to candy stores, toy traders, such as balls and dolls, also hope to increase sales — Aldo Gonçalves, president of the two entities.

A point highlighted by Julio Cesar Matos, commercial director of UFA, was the increase in candy and plastic toy prices, like dolls and balls, for example. Remembering that the material for making these toys is made of naphtha, a petroleum derivative, which has already risen by 31% this year alone.

— The real increase reaches 30%, but as we bought in advance, we were able to reduce this increase to 10%, which is already pulled — says Julio, who told EXTRA that the network is structuring an online platform that will allow internet shopping. Today the UFA, which has units in Campo Grande, Taquara, Quintino, Penha, Olinda (Nilópolis) and Duque de Caxias (Center), delivers via WhatsApp: (21) 99331-0632.

Pandemic affected distribution

During purchases at UFA Taquara, in the West Zone, the 60-year-old self-employed Jurandir Moraes, who lives in the Parish in Jacarepaguá, in the West Zone of Rio, says that he has been distributing sweets for 8 years, only last year, on account of the coronavirus pandemic he didn’t make the kids’ spree.

— Last year, for the sake of sanitary safety for the children, I didn’t give candy. But this year I’m going to give 100 bags as I always do and guarantee the kids’ joy — says Jurandir, who complained about the high prices of sugar and oil that, according to his assessment, are already impacting prices not only for sweets, but also for supermarket.

the director of Doce Company, Irineu Santos, has the same consumer evaluation:

— The increase in the price of sugar ended up raising prices — says Irineu, who gives the hint: pumpkin candy is one of the most sold at Cia do Doce.