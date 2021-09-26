Farm 13: Festa has a romance with Gui Araujo and Marina, settles accounts between Tati and Aline after bullshit, and revelations about condoms; watch!

Busy night in Itapecerica da Serra! The second party of “A Fazenda 13” took place at dawn this Saturday (25), with the theme “Glow in the Dark”. Gui Araujo and Marina Ferrari heated up the atmosphere of romance, while Nego do Borel tried to “pierce the eye” of the pawn and get closer to the influencer. Tati Quebra Barraco even settled accounts with Aline Mineiro, after their bullshit yesterday (24).

Atmosphere of romance between Gui Araujo and Marina

Gui and Marina got very close during the party, when the ex-MTV assumed he was interested in the brunette. “Bro, I want you so fucking good. Before it happened, you conquered a piece of stuff that even those I don’t have a relationship with did”, mentioned it. “You too. Did you notice that in the early days of the game I was very solicitous? Then, in a little while, I said that you were playing a lot, a lot of reason and heart. I said: ‘F*ck, if I give in to this guy, I’ll f*ck myself.’ Then I tried to move away, but we can’t move away”, she pondered.

According to UOL, Araújo also showed his concern about having crossed the line with the peoa. “Can not. Yesterday, when you told me I got a kiss and stuff, I called Dynho and Munssunzinho and said: ‘Brother, I’m feeling so fucking bad. Ma said that ‘pa’ I kissed her and I’m afraid of passing her limit and having looked at me badly’. I didn’t mean to disrespect you at all. I don’t want to blame the drink, but the stuff signaled”, he stated.

“Me neither. Obviously I was bold. I’m really good”, replied Ferrari. The model also assumed that she was one foot behind her affair with Gui. “Some days I got more like this [em dúvida] and other days more of cuddling because I was in a few days of ‘Now, what do I do?’. While I like him, I want to avoid”, said. “I was like, ‘Brother, didn’t she say because she was hurt?’ I don’t want to exceed your limit, your barrier or your strategy in the game.”, declared the boy.

“The two of us, right? It’s not just my strategy or just my planning. It’s ours. Just as I don’t want to get involved with anyone, you don’t”, observed Marina. “You too, bro. The point of my life was always to drop my life and sink into a relationship. But we don’t choose, bro. It’s natural that I want to talk to you more, want to save you from some situations. I just didn’t want you to misunderstand or feel pressured”, he replied.

So Marina suggested taking everything with ease. “I will never misunderstand. We can keep this in a friendly way”, commented the pawn. “At the same time that I feel affection from Gui, I don’t feel confident. I’m afraid to give myself up and he later [sair fora]”, admitted Ferrari. Anitta’s ex also said that he doesn’t usually get involved. “I wore a jersey for a team I’m not”, reported the pawn.

Aline and Tati hit it off

Aline and Tati broke the shack this Friday (24), during a recording of a painting of “Hora do Faro”. But during the party, the two clarified the situation. “Can I apologize to you? I’m just apologizing because my heart isn’t angry. I always said that I admired your story and danced to your songs. I’m not afraid of anyone. I tried to talk to you. But I understood that you were in your moment”, said the ex-panicat.

Tati, in turn, explained that Aline had no reason to worry yesterday. “I said that when Rodrigo Faro said: ‘Tati, speak yourself.’ And me: ‘People don’t take a stand here.’ Then you: ‘Tati, are you talking to me?’ And I said, ‘Did I mention your name?’”, recalled the singer. “I felt caught, got it?”, tried to justify the model, about her reaction at the time of bullshit. “Did I mention your name? Have I changed my speech since I joined?”asked the funkeira. “Not”, replied Mineiro.

Still, Aline insisted on her colleague’s forgiveness. “Can I look you in the eye? I’m sorry if I offended you. If you want to vote for me, feel free. I’m sorry, because I admire you, I admire your fucking story. When you leave here, you’ll know who’s true or false”, she commented. “I know already. When I got here, I already read the game”, said the artist, stressing that she did not expect all the disagreement.

“Another thing: what happened there was not supposed to happen to you. You always treated me well, then, say I walked away from you? I didn’t walk away from you, but from whoever is by your side”, justified Tati, who accepted the request for forgiveness and also apologized. “I also screamed a lot and I apologize, but I didn’t walk away… I didn’t expect to have you and me [nessa situação]”, she added.

“Yes, I didn’t expect it either. I just gave my position. I said what I was feeling. Do you think I’m on the fence? What I have to say I look in the acorn of your eye and say. I’ve already eaten the bread the devil kneaded”, reinforced Aline. “You think I walked away from you. I walked away from the people and you don’t have to stay with me. In fact, I didn’t stray from the people. I was never present”, guaranteed Quebra Barraco. “I cried to a c*ck because I was hurt. I didn’t say anything bad about you to anyone. You can ask whoever you want, if I had spoken, I would have spoken to your face. I’m not a crooked conversational woman”, assured the ex-panicat.

Nego do Borel talks about condoms in the stall

The controversial condom from the bay also came to light during the party. Rico Melquiades questioned Nego do Borel if he was the one who had taken condoms to the stall when he was with Dayane Mello. “Dude, I took the condom…“, commented the funkeiro laughing, being interrupted by Rico. “For you and her [Day], huh? It was, I’m looking at you two”, returned Melquiades. “Easy there, man”, replied the singer.

Nego invests in Marina Ferrari

After being the target of jokes for being in the “dry” in reality, Nego said he would try to relate to Marina. “Then, I’ll take courage and I’ll get to the Marina”, he said. Tiago Piquilo burst out laughing and joked that the singer was alone, after seeing Aline and Dayane dancing together. “Aline kissing and you can’t kiss, man”, returned the countryman. “F*****, Nego. Aline kisses and you don’t. No morals, huh”, zoomed MC Bill.

Nego even interrupted the atmosphere between Marina and Gui. “You are very beautiful, you know? F*ck, your smile”, said the musician. Ferrari thanked the compliments and didn’t understand the situation. “Do you want to pick a fight?”, she asked, about his attempt to “pierce” Bill’s eye. “Your smile hurts even my eye it’s so clear”, continued the singer, who soon walked away again. “What was this?”, the influencer was surprised at the end of the conversation.

At another time, Borel was engaged in his efforts, when the influencer enlisted the help of Bil Araújo. The influencer hugged the ex-BBB to not be approached by the artist – who had already assumed he wanted to be with her.

Finally, Nego ended up spending the night with Dayane Mello, who was quite drunk. After a series of events, the funkeiro was accused of rape by thousands of spectators, who claimed that he had forced sexual acts with the finalist of the Italian “Big Brother”. Several requests for expulsion popped up on social networks and the case caused a stir. Find out the details by clicking here.