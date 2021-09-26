Faustão na Band maintains the presenter’s trademarks and avoids “closed” format

the team of Faustão in Band works full steam ahead! the program of Faust Silva in his new house is taking shape, with the creation of paintings. The formats, of course, must go through what we already know about the presenter… The column Short circuit discovered that there is a desire to have attractions along the lines of the Confidential Archive and the Pizza do Faustão, as well as games and shows. There is also an interest in talents that are still unknown to the general public.

On the other hand, even with the “obligation” of airing five editions a week, the professionals involved with Faustão na Band do not intend to “close” the program as had been considered in the press. This means that there won’t necessarily be a frame for Monday, another on Tuesday, one for Wednesday – which would make the attraction predictable.

Fausto Silva’s next venture into the house that boosted his career, in the 1980s, comes to video in January. Other details should be known on the 30th, when the Band presents the 2022 schedule for the advertising market. Faustão should occupy the range from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm, receiving it from Jornal da Band and delivering it to the concert line.

nothing confirmed

O SBT began to publicize on its schedule that the remake of The usurper will be released next Wednesday (29), at 6:30 pm, just as a “special edition”. After the airing of the first episode, the network will decide on a fixed time and whether the new version of the Mexican classic will be aired weekly or daily. For now, the idea is to take advantage of the good audience of the Novelas da Tarde session to publicize the news to the public. Let’s wait…

A new moment?

The decision of CNN Brazil in firing Alexandre Garcia, which again defended early treatment against Covid-19 with the use of drugs without proven efficacy, shows that the company is increasingly trying to get rid of the idea that it supports the Bolsonaro Government. If a few months ago the news channel was used for comments of this type or even provided a stage for deniers, now the order is different.

By the way…

The channel finally premieres this Sunday (26), at 9:45 pm, the program WW, presented by the journalist William Waack. The project was shelved by CNN Brasil right at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. With the return of the anchor to the studios, the attraction was reworked. In the first program, Waack discusses the current institutional crisis in Brazil and its effects on the course of the country. The choice of the theme was motivated by the acts of the 7th of September and, more recently and mainly, by the occurrences of the UN General Assembly.

open signal

O Globoplay broadcasts today, at 8 pm, live and with open signal to non-subscribers worldwide, the show Cure, by Deborah Colker Dance Company. The unprecedented project features a dramaturgy by Rabbi Nilton Bonder and an original soundtrack by Carlinhos Brown. The broadcast of the first live dance show on the platform will be carried out directly from Cidade das Artes, located in Rio de Janeiro. After the live, the show will be available on Grupo Globo’s platform until October 2nd.