Federal Government Updates Prices and Fuels Will Be More Expensive in 18 States – Economy

Measure will not reach Mato Grosso do Sul, which will maintain the values ​​currently practiced

Sign indicating fuel values ​​at a gas station in the Capital (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

The Federal Government published in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) last Friday (24), an update of the PMPF table of weighted average values ​​for the final consumer of fuels, which will lead to an increase in gasoline in 18 states, diesel in 17 and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in 15 units of the federation. The new average prices take effect on October 1st.

The table of readjustments authorized by Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) serves as a basis for state governments to establish the averages for charging the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) levied on fuels.

The act details how the tax will be charged on common gasoline, additive gasoline, diesel oil, S10 diesel, LPG (cooking gas), CNG, and other fuels.

According to the publication, the update will not only affect the states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Alagoas, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Pernambuco, Paraná and Santa Catarina. In this case, all the states mentioned will maintain the current price.

Of all the locations, the neighboring state, Mato Grosso, is the location that will have the largest readjustment, totaling 6.0% for gasoline and 5.4% for diesel. Only the Federal District will have a drop in the price of gasoline and Maranhão will have a drop in the value of Diesel.