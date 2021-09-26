Fernando Diniz’s mantra

The most emblematic passage, which kicks off Vasco’s traditional anthem — “Let’s all sing from the heart” — has become a true mantra for coach Fernando Diniz since his arrival at the club.

Undefeated at the helm of the team so far with a win and two draws, the coach has quoted this phrase not only in press conferences but also to the players themselves, with the intention that his teammates carry this feeling into the field.

Last Friday (24), after the dramatic 1-0 victory over Brusque, in Serie B, Diniz made a point of mentioning the “mantra” in a direct message to the fans:

“I imagine the fans will be there [em São Januário, contra o Goiás, amanhã] encouraging us. I want to emphasize to the fans that we are doing everything, with all our heart, to help Vasco in this journey of access, and the fans will be an extremely important figure. I really like the hymn, singing from the heart. I bring it here [internamente], to work with my heart, train with my heart, play with my heart and once again make Vasco the team of the turn. This is my message. I count on you encouraging us from beginning to end that we will do everything to bring this joy to you.”

This was not the first time that Fernando Diniz quoted this excerpt from the anthem in a press conference. In his presentation, the phrase was even said by the coach.

Although he has already had a shy contact with the fans in the 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro, where just over 300 were present in São Januário, the coach will have the opportunity to truly feel the heat of the fans in tomorrow’s match (27) , against Goiás, where the authorities released 7,700 tickets and the expectation is that they will run out.