Find out everything that happened at Tudum Festival · TV News

Netflix subscribers updated the list of upcoming marathons with the news revealed at Festival Tudum, this Saturday afternoon (25). In addition to news about La Casa de Papel and Sex Education, the public had access to new content about Emily in Paris, Stranger Things, The Crown, the remake of Rebelde, among other productions.

The national productions Maldives and De Volta aos 15 premiered in 2022. In the story starring Manu Gavassi and Bruna Marquezine, the audience will follow a dramatic comedy set in a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro.

In the production starring Maisa Silva and Camila Queiroz, the audience will see a plot similar to that of the film De Repente 30 (2004). Based on the book by Bruna Vieira, the series follows the life of Anita, a 30-year-old woman (Camila) who returns to her 15-year-old body (Maisa) after some disastrous events in her life.

The final season of La Casa de Papel was also present at the event. The audience saw a trailer that shows Palermo (Rodrigo de La Serna) starting a rebellion against the other assailants after the disappearance of the Professor (Álvaro Morte). At the festival, it was also announced that Sex Education will win a fourth season.

Check out the main highlights of Tudum and the full event at the end of this text:

Emily in Paris

The second season of the series starring Lily Collins premieres on December 22nd. In this batch of episodes, the audience will follow the adventures of Emily (Lily) while on vacation in Saint-Tropez.

Stranger Things

The fourth season opens in 2022. The series goes back to the past to show the move of a family to the House of Creel. Back in the 1980s, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Gaten Matarazzo) and Max (Sadie Sink) investigate what happened in the mysterious building.

dark desire

In the second and final season of the series, Alma Solares (Maite Perroni) will confront the true motivations of Darío (Alejandro Speitzer), her student and affair. Episodes enter the platform in 2022.

Bridgerton

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, creator of Grey’s Anatomy, the series about the scandals and secrets of the British Regency high society returns with unpublished episodes in 2022.

Snake Kai

The fourth season of the series that follows the developments of the Karate Kid film franchise (1984) enters the catalog on December 31st. The fifth season is already confirmed.

arcane

Set in the world of the popular game League of Legends, Arcane portrays the story of Jinx and Vi, the game’s characters. The first episodes will be released on November 6th.

The Tiger Mafia

A success on the platform, the second season of the documentary series opens on November 17th. The production portrays the story of Joe Exotic, owner of a zoo who is accused of ordering a murder.

Rebel

Remake, in serial format, of the popular work by Cris Morena, the new version of Rebelde debuts in 2022. Brazilian Giovanna Grigio is in the cast of the adaptation.

The Crown

The fifth season of the series about the British royal family has begun shooting and is scheduled to premiere in November 2022.

Check out the complete Tudum Festival: