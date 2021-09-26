Five facts about the country where the year has 13 months | World

Ethiopians are celebrating the start of a new year with various festivities, despite the difficulties caused by inflation, war and hunger in the country. Learn about Ethiopia’s unique calendar and cultural heritage.

In addition to the year having an extra month, the Ethiopian calendar is seven years and eight months behind the Western calendar, therefore, on the 12th of this month, the year 2014 began.

That’s because Ethiopia calculates the year of birth of Jesus Christ differently. When the Catholic Church corrected its calculation in AD 500, the Ethiopian Orthodox Church did not do the same.

Therefore, New Year for Ethiopians falls on September 11th or September 12th in leap years (which have an extra day on the calendar).

Gambian refugee in Brazil is approved in 13 universities abroad

2 out of 7 Ethiopian New Year coincides with early spring in the country; celebrations include throwing grass and flowers into the water to thank God for this season — Photo: AFP/BBC Ethiopian New Year coincides with early spring in the country; celebrations include throwing grass and flowers into the water to thank God for this season — Photo: AFP/BBC

Unlike the Western calendar, where there are months with 31 days and others with 30, in addition to February, which is shorter, the Ethiopian calendar is simpler: there are 12 months with 30 days, and a thirteenth month — the last of the year — with five or six days, depending on whether it is a leap year or not.

Time is also counted differently, with the day divided into 12-hour shifts, starting at 6:00 am, causing noon and midnight to fall at 6:00 pm or 6:00 am Ethiopian time.

So if someone arranges to meet you in Addis Ababa (capital of Ethiopia) at 10am for a coffee, don’t be surprised if they show up at 4pm.

2) It is the only African country that has never been colonized

Italy tried to invade Ethiopia, or Abyssinia as it was known, in 1895, when European nations vied for the African continent with each other, but suffered a humiliating defeat. Italy managed to colonize neighboring Eritrea after an Italian naval company bought the port of Assab on the Red Sea. Confusion caused by the death in 1889 of Ethiopian Emperor Yohannes 4th allowed Italy to occupy the country’s plains along the coast.

3 of 7 Parade to Commemorate the Battle of Adwa — Photo: Getty Images/BBC Parade to commemorate the Battle of Adwa — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

But a few years later, when Italy tried to enter Ethiopian territory, it was stopped at the Battle of Adwa. Four brigades of Italian troops were defeated in a matter of hours on March 1, 1896 by Ethiopian forces commanded by Emperor Menelik II.

Convicted of genocide in Rwanda dies in prison

Italy was forced to sign a treaty recognizing Ethiopia’s independence, although, decades later, fascist leader Benito Mussolini violated the agreement, occupying the country for five years.

One of Menelik’s successors, Emperor Haile Selassie, took advantage of the victory over Italy and pushed for the creation of the Organization for African Union (OAU), now called the African Union, which is headquartered in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

“Our freedom is meaningless until all Africans are free,” Selassie said at the launch of the OAU in 1963, at a time when much of the continent was still under the rule of European powers.

4 of 7 Three main colors of the Ethiopian flag represent Pan-Africanism; several countries on the continent adopted these colors in their flags after gaining independence — Photo: Getty Images/BBC Three main colors of the Ethiopian flag represent pan-Africanism; several countries on the continent adopted these colors in their flags after gaining independence — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

He invited those leading the fight against colonialism for training, including Nelson Mandela, who led the fight against Apartheid in South Africa. Mandela received an Ethiopian passport, allowing him to travel across Africa in 1962.

“I felt that I would visit my own genesis, unearthing the roots of what made me an African,” Mandela said years after this trip.

3) Rastafarians worship Emperor Haile Selassie

This belief has its origins in a 1920 speech attributed to influential Jamaican black rights activist Marcus Garvey, who is behind the Back to Africa movement: “Look to Africa, when a black king will be crowned, for the day of liberation is at hand.”

A decade later, when 38-year-old Ras Tafari (or Chief Tafari) was crowned in Ethiopia Haile Selassie 1st, many in Jamaica saw it as a prophecy coming true. And so the Rastafarian movement was born.

5 of 7 A Christian, Haile Selassie (left) denied he was immortal, but remains adored by Rastafarians — Photo: AFP/BBC A Christian, Haile Selassie (left) denied he was immortal, but remains adored by Rastafarians — Photo: AFP/BBC

The legend of reggae singer Bob Marley was instrumental in spreading the Rastafarian message. His song “War” (in English) mentions the Ethiopian emperor’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 1963, calling for world peace: “Until the philosophy that believes that one race is superior and another is inferior be permanently discredited and abandoned… Until that day comes, the African continent will not know peace.”

Bob Marley’s “Exodus” album, described by Time magazine as the 20th century album, reflects Rastafarians’ desire to return to Africa, a continent that millions of people were forced to leave during the transatlantic slave trade.

6 of 7 Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie was welcomed by thousands of Jamaicans when he went to Jamaica in 1966 — Photo: Getty Images/BBC Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie was welcomed by thousands of Jamaicans when he went to Jamaica in 1966 — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

To this day, a small Rastafarian community lives in the Ethiopian town of Shashamene, 225 km south of Addis Ababa, on land granted by Selassie to blacks in the West who supported him against Mussolini.

Selassie, an Orthodox Christian, may not have been a follower of Rastafarian philosophy. He pointed out that he was not immortal, but Rastafarians still revere him as the “Lion of Judah”.

This is a reference to the supposed lineage of Selassie, which Rastafarians and many Ethiopians believe can be traced back to biblical King Solomon.

4) It is home to the Ark of the Covenant

For many Ethiopians, the sacred chest containing the two tablets of the Ten Commandments that the bible says were given to Moses by God is not missing—the Indiana Jones of Hollywood just had to go to the town of Aksum to find it.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church claims the ark is under constant surveillance on the grounds of the Church of Our Lady Mary of Zion in Aksum. No one is allowed to see the ark.

Tradition says that the church possesses this precious relic thanks to the Queen of Sheba, whose existence is disputed by historians, but not by most Ethiopians.

‘Journey of Life’ goes to the cradle of humanity, Ethiopia

They believe she traveled from Aksum to Jerusalem to visit King Solomon and find out about his supposed wisdom around 950 BC

The story of his journey and seduction by Solomon is detailed in the epic Kebra Nagast (Glory of Kings), an Ethiopian literary work written in the Ge’ez language in the 14th century.

The work tells how Makeda, the Queen of Sheba, gave birth to a son: Menelik (which means Son of the Wise). And how years later he traveled to Jerusalem to meet his father.

Solomon wanted him to stay and rule after his death, but he agreed to the young man’s desire to return home, sending him back with a contingent of Israelites. One of them stole the ark, replacing the original with a forgery.

When Menelik found out, he agreed to keep the ark, believing it to be God’s will that it stay in Ethiopia. To this day, for the country’s Orthodox Christians, the ark is sacred and something they are still willing to protect with their lives.

This was evident last year when, during the conflict that erupted in northern Ethiopia, Eritrean soldiers allegedly tried to loot the Church of Our Lady of Zion after a horrific massacre.

A city civil servant told the BBC that youths rushed to the site to protect the ark: “All the men and women fought against them. They shot and killed some, but we are happy that we have not failed to protect our treasures.”

Top-down Churches are Ethiopia’s World Heritage Site

5) It is also home to Muslims

“If you go to Abyssinia, you will find a king who will not tolerate injustice,” the prophet Mohammed told his followers when they first faced persecution in 7th-century Mecca in present-day Saudi Arabia.

7 of 7 One of the mausoleums in the history of al-Negashi Mosque mosque was damaged in conflicts in Tigre — Photo: AFP/BBC One of the mausoleums in the history of al-Negashi Mosque mosque was damaged in conflicts in Tigre — Photo: AFP/BBC

This was around the time the prophet had just begun his sermons, which had become so popular that he was seen as a threat by the non-Muslim rulers of the region.

Following his advice, a small group left for the Kingdom of Aksum, which then covered much of present-day Ethiopia and Eritrea, where they were actually welcomed and allowed to practice their religion by the Christian monarch Armah, whose royal title in Ge’ez was Negus , or Negashi in Arabic.

These migrants are believed to have settled in the village of Negash (now Tigre). There, they would have established and built what is considered the oldest mosque in Africa. Last year, the al-Negashi mosque was bombed during the fighting in Tigre.

Local Muslims believe 15 disciples of the prophet are also buried in Negash. In Islamic history, this move to Aksum became known as the first Hijra or “migration”.