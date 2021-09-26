Five fun facts about the country where the year has 13 months

A woman blows a trumpet at the head of a procession to mark victory at the Battle of Adwa - March 2021, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopians are celebrating the New Year now because their calendar is different from the western one

Ethiopians are celebrating the start of a new year with various festivities, despite the difficulties caused by inflation, war and hunger in the country. Learn about Ethiopia’s unique calendar and cultural heritage.

1) The year lasts 13 months

In addition to the year having an extra month, the Ethiopian calendar is seven years and eight months behind the Western calendar, so on the 12th of this month the year 2014 began.

That’s because Ethiopia calculates the year of birth of Jesus Christ differently. When the Catholic Church corrected its calculation in AD 500, the Ethiopian Orthodox Church did not do the same.

Therefore, New Year for Ethiopians falls on September 11th or September 12th in leap years (which have an extra day on the calendar).