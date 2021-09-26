Five hot topics for next week

Copom minutes and inflation report will be carefully evaluated after the announcement from the central bank divide analysts and IPCA-15 exceed estimates. Focus’ projections and fiscal results are also on the radar.

Abroad, speeches by Powell and presidents of the ECB, BOE and BOJ may move the market amid uncertainties with global interest rates.

External data agenda is strong, with GDP, ISM and PCE in the USA, in addition to PMIs in the China, where debt of everlarge and government interventions in sectors of the economy generate apprehension. In Brasilia, administrative reform, PEC of court orders and tests of covid of authorities are highlighted.

See next week’s issues:

Minutes, RTI and Focus

After the Copom statement did not signal a greater rhythm of the rise in interest rates and the IPCA-15 surpassing 10% in 12 months, BC disclosures should return to moving interest rates next week.

In the second, Focus survey updates inflation projections, which are slightly above the target for 2022, according to the BC statement. On Tuesday, with the minutes, the market will assess in more detail the BC’s arguments to maintain the 1pp indication for the Selic hike at the next Copom.

More details could come on Thursday with the RTI. Next week’s busy schedule still brings primary fiscal result, unemployment rate, PMI, trade balance, IGP-M and credit data. October energy flag will be decided by Aneel this Friday.

Reforms and precatories

The Special Commission for Administrative Reform approved the rapporteur’s text on Thursday, which will be analyzed in the Chamber’s plenary in two rounds.

Also this week, the Chamber installed the special commission that will analyze the PEC of precatório. The deadline for submitting amendments is ten plenary sessions.

Isolated after returning from New York, President Bolsonaro is expected to take a covid test this Saturday. The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, and Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president’s son, tested positive.

global BCs

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech after the Fomc this week was seen as moderate, but it did not allay doubts about US interest rates. Uncertainties about the policies of major central banks were further heightened after the Bank of England signaled its rate hike.

Several BC American leaders speak next week, including Powell, who will be in the Senate on the 28th. In Europe, ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak on the 27th and 28th. She will also be with fellow Powell, Andrew Bailey, from the BOE, and Haruhiko Kuroda, from the BOJ, at an ECB event on the 29th.

Strong global data agenda forecasts GDP, PCE, ISM and durable goods orders in the US, as well as manufacturing and service PMIs in China.

Evergrande and Bitcoin

Concerns about Evergrande returned to weigh on the market this Friday and should continue to influence business. The developer showed no signs of having paid the $83.5 million coupon due on Thursday, which has a grace period before any default can be declared.

The Chinese government, which has adopted measures to restrict the technology sector, has also started to target cryptocurrencies. The country’s central bank said all transactions in these currencies are illegal and should be banned.