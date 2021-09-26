Flamengo squad is likely: team travels without Gabigol, David Luiz, Everton and more holders | Flamengo

Flamengo ended this Saturday morning the preparation for the game against América-MG, this Sunday, at 11 am, at Independência, in Belo Horizonte. Because of the wear and tear, coach Renato Gaúcho will spare some holders in this match, including Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro and David Luiz.
The complete list: Diego Alves, Isla, David Luiz, Éverton Ribeiro and Gabigol. Rodrigo Caio is suspended. Filipe Luís and Arrascaeta are being prepared for the return game against Barcelona and will not be related yet.
Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo’s training this Saturday, at Ninho — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo
The tendency is for Andreas Pereira to get a rest, but stay on the bench for Diego’s return. The likely squad: Gabriel Batista, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Bruno Viana (Léo Pereira) and Renê; Arão, Thiago Maia, Diego and Vitinho; Bruno Henrique and Pedro.
The delegation travels in the afternoon to Minas Gerais. Next week Flamengo will play the return game of the Libertadores semifinal against Barcelona, in Ecuador.