Fluminense lineup: Calegari returns to the starting lineup this Sunday against Bragantino | Rio de Janeiro

O Fluminense ended this Saturday morning, at CT Carlos Castilho, the preparation to face Bragantino on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Maracanã, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. And the team will have changes in the lineup: Fred and André, who served suspension in the 2-2 draw with Cuiabá in the last game, return to the team; and Calegari will be the starter on the right flank, a position where Samuel Xavier had been the target of criticism from the fans.
Calegari trained in the starting lineup this Saturday — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC
Another change that can happen is in midfield. O ge he found out that Marcão tested the three of a kind of defensive midfielders with Nonato in place of Martinelli. With that, Arias should continue as an option on the bench for the second half. Egidio is also available again after recovering from an injury to his right thigh, but Danilo Barcelos should continue as a starter on the left flank.
The likely lineup of Fluminense has: Marcos Felipe; Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato (Martinelli) and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred.
Nonato should have another chance in the starting lineup — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC
Fluminense started the round in eighth place with 29 points, one behind Corinthians, which closes the G-6, the Pre-Libertadores slot, and four away from Fortaleza, which closes the G-4, direct classification to the group stage.
