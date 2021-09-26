Fluminense vs Bragantino: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Competitors in the fight for a place in the Libertadores 2022 and separated by four points in the table of Brazilian championship , Fluminense and Bragantino face off this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Maracanã, for the last time in a season of many encounters and balance. Tricolor won the first duel 2-0 in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil; Massa Bruta won the return match 2-1; and the third, for the first round of Serie A, ended in a draw 2-2.

Unbeaten for six games under the command of Marcão at Brasileirão, Fluminense is aiming for the home factor to win again after the 2-3 draw with Cuiabá away from home, in the last round. Tricolor started the round in eighth place, with 29 points and one behind the G-6. With Corinthians’ victory on Saturday, Flu will need to win in order not to distance themselves from the qualifying zone for Pre-Libertadores.

Amid a semifinal decision in the South American, Bragantino must spare the holders and use the reserves to try to win again in the Brasileirão and remain in the top squad. In the national championship, Massa Bruta has not won for three games and comes from a draw against Bahia away from home. In the table, he is fifth with 33 points.

📺 Broadcast: Premiere broadcasts the match live, with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr. and comments by Ricardinho, Lédio Carmona and Fernanda Colombo at Central do Apito.

🎮 Retrospect: the two teams have already faced each other in 13 games in history, with an advantage of Bragantino. Massa Bruta won five, while Fluminense won three and there were five more draws. Each team scored 13 goals in the clash.

Fluminense – Technician: Marcao

The team must have changes against Bragantino. Fred and André return from suspension and resume their positions in the starting lineup, while on the right side Calegari enters the vacancy of Samuel Xavier, who had been criticized by the fans and felt a muscle problem. And Nonato trained in place of Martinelli in midfield. Arias should follow as an option on the bench for the second half.

Who is out: Hudson (right knee), Goose (right forearm), Manoel (right knee), Samuel Xavier (muscle pain).

Hudson (right knee), Goose (right forearm), Manoel (right knee), Samuel Xavier (muscle pain). Hanging: Nino, Luccas Claro and Martinelli.

Probable lineup: Marcos Felipe; Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; Andrew; Nonato and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred.

Bragantino – Technician: Maurício Barbieri

With an eye on the South American, Bragantino should use the reserve team this Sunday. Holders Aderlan, Edimar, Jadsom, Lucas Evangelista and Ytalo were spared and did not travel with the group. Other holders, like Artur, must start at the bank. Newly hired, midfielder Miguel, ex-Fluminense, was not listed and will not face the former team.

Who is out: Aderlan, Edimar, Jadsom, Lucas Evangelista and Ytalo (spared); Raul (knee surgery), Leandrinho (muscle discomfort), Cesar Haydar (recovering rhythm after contracting Covid-19) and Bruno Tubarão (ankle injury).

Probable lineup: Julio Cesar (Cleiton); Weverton, Léo Realpe (Léo Ortiz), Natan (Fabrício Bruno) and Luan Cândido; Emiliano Martínez, Eric Ramires and Pedrinho (Vitinho); Gabriel Novaes (Cuello), Helinho (Artur) and Alerrandro (Hurtado).

