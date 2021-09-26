Fluminense x Bragantino: Probable squads, arbitration, embezzlement and more

In order not to stray from the front, Fluminense has an important commitment for the Brazilian Championship this Sunday. At 4 pm, he receives Bragantino, at Maracanã, for the 22nd round. With 29 points so far, the Tricolor is in eighth place. The opponent totals 33 and is fifth.

After stumbling against Cuiabá away from home by tying by 2 to 2, which came to be winning by 2 to 0, Fluminense will have changes in the match. Fred and André return after serving suspension and resume their posts in the starting lineup. On the right flank, the criticized Samuel Xavier felt a muscle problem and will give way to Calegari. In midfield, coach Marcão tends to keep Nonato as a starter, leaving Martinelli on the bench.

In the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana, coach Maurício Barbieri’s Bragantino should have a reserve team on the field. Some holders did not even travel to Rio de Janeiro. Cases of Aderlan, Edimar, Jadsom, Lucas Evangelista and Ytalo. The team’s main highlight, Artur tends to start on the bench.

Check out all the match information:

FLUMINENSE X BRAGANTINO

Local: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/time: 09/26/2021, at 4:00 pm (GMT)

Arbitration: Leandro Vuaden (RS), assisted by Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Jose Eduardo Calza (RS)

Streaming: Premiere

* O NETFLU does audio-interactive broadcast on YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast through Facebook and Twitch

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; Andrew; Nonato and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred. Technician: Bookmark.

Embezzlement: Hudson, Ganso, Manoel and Samuel Xavier, injured.

Hanging: Nino, Luccas Claro and Martinelli.

BRAGANTINE: Julio Cesar (Cleiton), Weverton, Léo Realpe (Léo Ortiz), Natan (Fabrício Bruno) and Luan Cândido; Emiliano Martínez, Eric Ramires and Pedrinho (Vitinho); Gabriel Novaes (Cuello), Helinho (Artur) and Alerrandro (Hurtado). Technician: Maurice Barbieri.

Embezzlement: Aderlan, Edimar, Jadsom, Lucas Evangelista and Ytalo, spared; Raul, Leandrinho, Cesar Aydar and Bruno Tubarão; injured.

Hanging: –