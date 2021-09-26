For economist, Guedes ignores the risks of inflation in the country – News

The economic results of the fiscal policy of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes have turned into its biggest weakness. And the arguments to justify the poor results of his work, sometimes controversial, as when he complained about maids going to Disney, more endorsing than rebutting the criticisms of economists. As published the R7 on Saturday, inflation accumulated in the last 12 months passed the 10% mark, the highest since February 2016, for example.

Items such as cooking gas and gasoline had respective increases of 26% and 33%. In the case of gasoline, the liter goes from R$7 in some states. The result bothered even the President of the Republic, who began another journey of confrontation with governors to try to evade responsibility. The article spoke with the economics professor at the University of Brasília (UnB) Roberto Ellery about the minister’s economic results and the crisis facing the country.

Ellery says that although he identifies himself as a liberal, Guedes took a stance normally attributed to developmental economists, when defending the devaluation of the exchange rate. He believes the country’s economic situation can be turned around, although the economy minister doesn’t seem as concerned as he should.

“The problem with this exchange thesis is that they generally look to Asia to talk about it. But there they have a lot of savings. From the company, from the families, from the government. They don’t need to keep attracting capital. Brazil needs it. when you lower interest rates, the dollar leaves and the exchange rate devalues. Guedes seems to think that this would not affect inflation. Losses were accumulating, costs going up, and eventually I would have to pass it on”, he warns.

risk of strike

Ellery supposes that, perhaps, Guedes sees in inflation a possibility of “fiscal adjustment”. “Wages fall in real terms, but the tax is on the value of the merchandise, which increases in price and the government wins. But these processes end badly, as workers react. It is innocence to think that the worker will not react with a strike. It won’t happen now because everyone is hurt by the pandemic. So, there will be pressure for salary readjustments in both the public and private sectors. With inflation, no jokes”, he highlights.

He points out that even Guido Mantega, finance minister of Dilma Rousseff (PT), who defended the devalued exchange rate thesis, backtracked on the measures. “He saw it was going to be bad. Guedes doesn’t seem to see it”, he criticizes. For Ellery, the Central Bank needs to act more forcefully than it is doing. “The interest policy will have to be more aggressive. If the entrepreneur does not make up (losses), he will play on the price”, he warns.

Election year

Another point highlighted by the economist is the intention of President Jair Bolsonaro to run for reelection, which could be seriously compromised due to inflation. “We need to take a serious look at this problem. Inflation hurts people and even withdraws votes. Brazil’s biggest challenge is to control inflation. With it out of control, it’s no use talking about reform. Guedes was very unhappy in the strategy. He wanted to make a country in Asia, but with the savings of Latin America, which is what we are. Paulo Guedes’ strategy is very much responsible for this problem of inflation”, he reflects.

The question, for Ellery, is how the government will make adjustments in an election year. Therefore, the BC needs to accelerate the fiscal policy on interest rates. He points out that the pandemic is also a complicating factor in the equation. “We spent a lot on the pandemic, and it couldn’t be different. The government had to pay emergency aid, help companies, and the impression is that Paulo Guedes is not seeing this. It’s not time to spend”, he recommends.

“The fiscal situation has worsened and the government continues to release a budget amendment, talking about an increase in Bolsa Família. BC is not giving a strong response. It could become a serious problem next year. Even more so with political stability on the table. It’s a worrying scenario mainly because those responsible minimize the problem”, he adds.