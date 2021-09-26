Fortaleza starts applying the booster dose to the elderly: ‘it’s science and we’re here’ – Metro

Fortaleza opens a new moment in immunization against Covid-19 with the application of booster dose of the vaccine in non-institutionalized elderly over 70 years old, this Saturday (25). “It is necessary because it is a matter of science, of doctors who are fighting (in the pandemic), and we are present here”, summarizes Francisco de Sousa, 76, accompanied by his wife at the Maurício Matos Dourado Health Post, in the Edson Queiroz neighborhood.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) scheduled 27,360 thousand seniors on this first day of application of the booster dose to the general public. The service takes place in descending order of age until reaching 70 years – requiring an interval of six months after the second dose. The lists for immunization are already available until next Tuesday (28).

Blackout

This Saturday, at Edson Queiroz’s health unit, electricity was suspended due to the fall of a tree that damaged the service’s distribution pole. Therefore, an Enel team attended the site to replace the equipment. Vaccination was not interrupted due to protection against power outage of the refrigeration equipment.

Photograph:

Brenda Albuquerque

“We have a state-of-the-art refrigerator, used in the unit’s routine, which can keep vaccines stored for up to 72 hours and monitors the temperature”, explains Jessica Alencar, the nurse responsible for the health unit. Due to the lack of electricity, the scheduling and registration of the vaccination was carried out using mobile devices.

About 400 elderly people were scheduled to receive the booster dose with satisfactory attendance, as the nurse adds. Graça Ferreira de Paula went to accompany her husband José Maria, 77, who maintains social isolation even with the previous immunization. “It’s a great relief, because we haven’t left the house for almost two years, just to go to the doctor, taking this dose we can already receive some family members”, he explains.

IMMUNOS SUPPRESSED VACCINATION

Although the booster dose has been indicated to the public of immunosuppressed people, they must wait for the SMS to receive more vaccines distributed by the Ministry of Health, in addition to a definition of the criteria for immunization.

“Not all immunosuppressed patients who were vaccinated as comorbidities now fit these criteria for receiving this 3rd dose”, explains Ana Estela Leite, head of the Health Department.

The Ministry will meet with the State Department of Health (Sesa) to align aspects such as logistics and identification of this population. According to Ana Estela Leite, this group will be scheduled later.