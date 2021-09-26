Forties with a boy’s soul, Nenê becomes a technical reference and leader in the Vasco cast | Vasco

The cut of three games is still small, but today there is no Vasco that disapproves of Nenê’s return to the club. After almost four years, the midfielder returned to be a technical reference for a team that was coming off badly, but also to assume the role of leader in a squad with so many boys. More than that, the 40-year-old veteran has been decisive and assumed the responsibility of bringing Vasco back to Serie A, even though the mission is complicated.

The speed with which Nenê took the lead on the field is impressive. Technically, the 40s career and talent speak for themselves. But the desire and joy to play that the 77 shirt has shown draw attention and infect the team.

– He is an example of passion in football. It adds a lot to Brazilian football, it enjoys playing. Football has money involved, a lot of projection, but Nenê is a “baby”. A football lover, just like me. In this sense, we form an interesting pair. He overflows this energy and this love he has for the ball and infects his teammates and fans. It was very deserved. He scored goals against Cruzeiro and against Brusque and has a lot to help us in this task that we have to fulfill – praised Fernando Diniz.

1 of 2 Nenê became a reference on the field for Vasco kids — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco Nenê became a reference on the field for Vasco kids — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco

As stated above, access is not an easy mission, and Vasco’s team is still far from thrilling. However, regardless of the results (two draws and one victory), the change in posture with the veteran on the field is clear. Nene quickly assumed the role of reference within the field. A mission that fell to Cano for a long time, but the Argentine is not experiencing a good technical moment.

– Nenê is a very different player. It won’t have the stamina of a 20-year-old, but it makes up for it in other ways. He knows how to hold the ball, if there is a ball left he decides, he is a player that the opponent respects. He has charisma – said Diniz

Since joining Vasco, Nenê has directly or indirectly participated in all the team’s goals. The corner kick that led to Cano’s goal in the 1-1 draw with CRB was his. Against Cruzeiro, last Sunday, he scored the goal that was giving the team the victory until the stoppage time. And against Brusque he decided with a great goal. Another detail is that, with him on the field, Vasco did not concede a goal.

– Very important result. We were playing well for two games and taking a goal at the end. We are left with this frustration of having lost the stitches. And today really had to be the start of our dash. We believe a lot.

– I came to Vasco because I believe in this group, a very qualified group. We didn’t give up at any time and were awarded with this victory, with this goal, with one less, the entire time running more, and thank God I scored a beautiful goal and helped the team to achieve such an important victory – celebrated Nené, after the victory in Brusque.

At 11 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Nenê do Vasco against Brusque

Regardless of Vasco’s troubled moment on the field, Nenê’s joy and desire at Vasco are clear. He is where he wanted to be. To exchange Laranjeiras for São Januário, he accepted a reduction of more than 70% of his salary, at first. As he had not been playing frequently for Fluminense, the midfielder made it clear that he wanted to be on the field and enjoy the final stretch of his career. The return might even have happened a little earlier, but it met with resistance from Lisca. The negotiation started with the arrival of Fernando Diniz.

– My relationship with Nenê dates back a while. He is one of the few current players I played against. I played against him when he was at Paulista de Jundiaí and I was at Fluminense. We have friends in common. I’ve always admired Nenê’s football a lot. The first chance I had to work with me, I took him to Fluminense. It took a while, and we worked for a short time. As soon as I arrived at Vasco, I had this possibility. Immediately I wanted him close to me. We arrived and debuted together – told the technician.

Vasco’s fourth top scorer in the 21st century, Nenê scored 46 goals in 135 with the club’s shirt.