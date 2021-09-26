France to Double Anti-Covid Vaccine Donations to Poor Countries, President Says | Coronavirus

THE France will donate 120 million doses of vaccine against Covid to poor countries – double the expected, promised this Saturday (25) the French president, Emmanuel Macron .

“The injustice is that in other continents, of course, vaccination is very late. Because of us, collectively. In Africa, only 3% of the population is vaccinated, we must go faster, with more force,” said the French president in a video sequence broadcast during a concert by the Global Citizen charity organization in Paris.

“France is committed to doubling the number of doses it will donate. We will go from 60 million to 120 million doses donated. That is, more doses, so far, than what we have done in the country”, he added.

The United States announced on Wednesday (22) its intention to double its vaccine donations against Covid, bringing the total of doses promised to poor countries to more than 1.1 billion.

“We need other high-income countries to live up to their ambitious pledges of giving,” US President Joe Biden claimed.