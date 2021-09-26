Free Fire 2021 Codes Today, September 26: How to Get Diamonds for Free

Rescue them now. The Free Fire codes for today, September 26, are now available to everyone.

Free Fire is one of the most popular games on iOS and Android mobile devices. Because of this, the Garena offers, in addition to the weekly schedule, a series of codes to exchange for totally free prizes every day.



Check it out here at CenárioMT, Right below how to get these rewards, along with the latest news from Battle Royale.

Free Fire is a game of Battle Royale genre action that can be downloaded for free for iOS and Android. Each 10-minute game will land you on a remote island with 49 other players looking to survive.

Players will be able to freely choose their starting point using their parachute and must remain in the safe zone as long as possible. They will be able to drive vehicles to explore the map, create strategies to hide or use objects to camouflage themselves in the grass. Ambush and Hunt, there is only one goal: to survive.

As a free to play, Garena fulfills its mission to grant free items, such as skins, loot boxes, diamond tickets, pets, among others, to thousands of battle royale players in the world. Check out the complete list here Free Fire Codes.



Free Fire 2021 Codes Today, September 26th

These Free Fire promo codes can only be redeemed for today, 26

MCP3-WABQ-T43T

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ

Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N

MM50-DFFD-CEEW

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9

FFES-PORT-SF2A

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

PACJ-JTUA-29UU

XLMM-VSBN-V6YC

WMWT-8A96-RHDF

What is the Garena Free Fire code trading site?

To receive loot boxes, diamonds, skins or pets, you must enter the 12-digit codes on the Free Fire Reward page.

How to redeem Free Fire 2021 Codes?

If you’re new to the aforementioned game and don’t know how to claim the 2021 promo codes today, September 23th, we inform you that you should visit the page known as Free Fire Reward, enter them and wait a few minutes for the rewards to appear in your account. Here we show you the steps to follow.

Log in to the rewards redemption site from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

Log in with your Free Fire account in the chosen option: Facebook, Apple, Huawei, VK, Twitter or Google

Then enter the promotional codes of August 15, 2021 one by one in the blank space and confirm

Finally, when the code you used is established, log into your Free Fire account to open the rewards Garena sent you.

Recommendations for redeeming Free Fire codes

Codes have an expiration time and are only available for a few periods (many of them usually last 1 or 2 days)

There are almost always new codes for special events, dates and celebrations, so you should be on the lookout to arrive on time

There are unique codes for regions or countries, so some of them may not work for you

Watch out for fraudulent or misleading pages that offer unofficial codes, they may try to steal your account

How long do Free Fire codes last?

A very important fact about Free Fire codes is that they have a limited usage time, which is usually between 1 and 2 days, although it can vary.

How to find and get more Free Fire codes?

If you want to stay on top of the futures Garena Free Fire codes, it is necessary to pay attention to the official publications of the company. Here are a few:

