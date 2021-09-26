From appointments to ‘pyramid’ schemes, understand the biggest Pix scams in MS · Jornal Midiamax

New bank transfer technology, PIX has become a tool increasingly chosen by consumers. The ease of transferring a ‘money’ in seconds to any bank branch account has become the main form of payment in MS.

However, even with the novelty, scammers have used old frauds to steal and also improve the scams. Tactics involving appointments to schemes of ‘pyramids’ have already claimed victims in the state and experts warn of the modalities and precautions so that you do not lose out.

Pix hit scheduled

The scheduled Pix scam is when the swindler says to pay for a good or service, but during the transfer “wrong” when scheduling the payment for the next day. In these cases, the money never reaches the account. In Campo Grande, a woman applied the scam in a pet shop, where he bought R$ 2 thousand in products and the money never reached the establishment’s account

Designed for instant transfer and no additional bank fees, Pix promised app-banking users to transfer money immediately, outside business hours — including weekends and holidays — and without the fees charged by DOC and TED. Thinking about it this way, it doesn’t make much sense to accept a transaction through Pix that doesn’t land on the account instantly.

The coup can happen in several ways. However, the most common is for the crooks to use the same “technique” as the “OLX scam”, where a person sends a counterfeit TED or DOC receipt, with a transaction scheduled for, usually, the next day and claims he cannot make the transfer again.

In addition, the lack of standardization among banks that allow the cancellation of an appointment is another problem faced when receiving the money back. According to the guidelines of the Central Bank, the Pix can be canceled while it is not started, that is, until the scheduling date, when there is an effective transfer of the money.

WhatsApp cloned

“Hi, Auntie. I changed my phone, ok? I need your help. Can you deposit me some money?” This is one of the most famous scammers’ tactics to take money from MS victims. Criminals clone the victim’s phone and start spreading messages to family and friends.

A 42-year-old lawyer, resident in Jardim Itamaracá, in Campo Grande, filed a lawsuit for pain and suffering against Claro, after falling into a Pix scam and losing approximately R$5.6 thousand.She claims that the crime was only possible because the number was cloned. In addition, it states that the operator must be held responsible, as it authorized third parties to contract plans and services on its behalf without it having given consent.

In another case, a 22-year-old girl went to the 3rd Civil Police Precinct of Campo Grande to denounce having been a victim of a WhatsApp cloning scam. Using Pix, she deposited 1,400 to a swindler, imagining it was her aunt.

In the Capital, in a single weekend, three victims went to the police station to report a scam suffered with payment by Pix after having cloned WhatsApp and Instagram. A 33-year-old man sought out the police station to register the occurrence. He lost BRL 5,900 with the fake purchase of an iPhone.

He said that he kept in touch with someone he thought was his friend through Instagram, and that she would be selling an iPhone 12 Pro Max cell phone, for R$ 5,900. How did you believe to be real ended up transferring via Pix and only later did she realize it was a scam, when her friend’s fiance posted that her account had been lost. An iPhone cell phone of this new model in market price is costing around R$ 10 thousand.

A 50-year-old man also came to the police station to file a police report. lose R$9,960 with Pix transfers. He believed when they got in touch posing as his daughter, who asked him to do the banking transaction as she had bought two iPhones cell phones, and was unable to make the payment. The victim only realized it was a scam when the photo on the WhatsApp profile disappeared.

A 21-year-old girl was also a victim of swindlers, when when trying to get a loan of R$ 45,000 she ended up falling into a scam on WhatsApp losing the amount of BRL 8,150, with the so-called payment of fees for the release of the loan, very common among scammers to extract money from victims.

Pix of BRL 1

Pix groups for R$1 real on WhatsApp are becoming a fever on social networks. However, the Civil Police of Mato Grosso do Sul warns of the risk of a coup. Those who decide to participate in search of easy money may end up falling into a financial pyramid scheme or, even worse, they may have stolen personal and banking data.

Invitations come online. They are usually tempting offers to earn virtually effortless extra income. Scammers, as most of the time, convince the victim to ‘invest’ in a unique opportunity for easy profit. In this way, they offer the possibility of joining a ‘vip’ group by paying via PIX.

The value is usually R$1, but it can reach up to R$5 in some cases. The interested party then pays the group administrator via bank transfer and, once the transaction has been consolidated, is added to the group as administrator, so that he can invite more participants who will pay him. Thus, people are tempted to join more groups and send more and more invitations, until there is no longer any way for everyone to receive.

However, the Civil Police warns of the risks of these operations. Chief of Police João Eduardo Davanço, head of the Depacs (Community Emergency Service) in Campo Grande, said that no police reports involving such cases in the capital had yet been registered, but he said he would not be surprised if the first accusations surfaced in the coming days .

Payment by Pix at a distance

Scams applied with Pix induce a remote payout. Victims believe that this is a serious company, without searching for references, and end up falling for the scam. A 52-year-old Campo Grande was the victim of a scam by a fake travel company, called ‘Aviação’, which sold an airline ticket, but disappeared after the payment, leaving a loss of R$ 599 for the woman.

According to a police report, registered with the DERF (Specialized Police Station for Robbery and Theft), the woman was looking to buy a plane ticket for a friend, from Maceió (AL), to come to Campo Grande to undergo a medical examination.

She narrates that after finding the website of the fake company, she was redirected to a WhatsApp contact where all the negotiation was done. According to the conversations, obtained by the Mediamax Newspaper, the scammer, pretending to be a seller, incited the sale of the ticket for the price of R$ 599, claiming that the next day it would already be with another value.

overconfidence

Combining a purchase, making the payment and counting that you will receive the product is also one of the most applied scams by the Pix modality. In a complaint filed with the Depac (Community Emergency Service) of Dourados, a 30-year-old man resident in Jardim Guaicurus, in Dourados, claimed to have lost R$ 2,500 during a PIX transfer.

According to the victim, by indication of an acquaintance, he contacted a person who would have leftover plasterboard from a work and who would be interested in selling it. Once the amount was agreed, he transferred the money, but he did not receive the product.

Also according to the occurrence, the victim informed that after the transfer of the amount, in the name of a woman, it was blocked by the accused. At that moment, he realized that he would have fallen in a blow.

always distrust

The first guideline is always to be suspicious and prevent, not leaving personal data — social security number, ID, address, card numbers — saved on websites, social networks, virtual notebooks and in the application’s conversation history.