Gabriel Jesus will be a father for the first time | Soccer

Instagram Gabriel Jesus on the field

Gabriel Jesus, 24, will be a father for the first time. The announcement was made by Manchester City striker himself on his Instagram profile. “What a day! Very happy for the goal, for this victory so important for us and for wonderful news. Expecting my first child. A celebration for a more than special moment!”, wrote the athlete in the post.

In the comments feed, anonymous and famous congratulated Gabriel. “I’m so proud of you,” said one fan, who used emojis to his heart. “What a wonderful thing! Many blessings to this amazing family,” wished another. Leandro Lino, soccer ace, in turn, commented. “Monstrous”, implying that the novelty is incredible. The child’s mother, Raiana Lima, from Pernambuco, also shared the pregnancy information on her Instagram account, but unlike the player, she simply said that she is expecting a baby. It is not yet known which month of pregnancy the girl is. More information should be released by the couple soon.

Gabriel Jesus and Raiane

The couple’s relationship began in mid-July 2021, somewhat troubled. That’s because after the first rumors about the two, there was a rumor that she would be in another relationship with the deputy and secretary of Tourism of Pernambuco, Rodrigo Novaes, when she met Gabriel and about supposedly being a minor when the relationship started. previous.

The model talked about the subject in her Instagram story: “First of all, I’m 20 years old, I’ve been of age for a while! Second, I wasn’t dating anyone when I met Gabriel. Today we’re in a relationship, yes, but that only concerns the two of us. We are single, free, and anything outside of that is gossip and cruelty.” About the other relationship, she denied having links with the deputy: “About what Rodrigo has been talking about, I have no contact with him and his life is being exposed in an absolutely unfair way, with untruths, just like mine.”