Gabriel Medina takes action to get his mother away once and for all and Leo Dias reveals what he did: “Relieved”

Gabriel Medina needed to shell out a real fortune for his mother, Simone Medina, to put an end to the confusion between them.

According to columnist Leo Dias, he had to pay no less than R$ 10 million for her to leave him alone, in addition to some divided properties.

According to the publication, his friends revealed that he is now relieved, but the news of this million-dollar deal did not catch on well among the family’s neighbors.

This information only increased the dislike that the residents of Maresias, a city on the coast of São Paulo, have for her.

Leo also revealed that Simone was known for being haughty and treating the Institute’s employees and sponsored athletes poorly.

Simone also spoke about the closing of the institute that bears the surfer’s name. In a conversation with Folha de S.Paulo, the businesswoman named her son as responsible for the end of the project.

After rumors that she had been to blame for the closure of activities at the site, Simone said: “It’s not true, and you should ask Gabriel, he was the owner of the institute and I was just the president, after all I took his name, while I worked voluntarily“.

“By the way, Gabriel demanded that me and Charle [padrasto de Gabriel e esposo de Simone] resign from office and forbade us to use his name and image”, completed.

According to F5, through an email, the surfer’s family member stated that she did everything “with a lot of love and dedication” on the spot, “but there are situations that are beyond our scope”.

Despite the closure of the place, the businesswoman said that she still hopes that “more mature and independent”, her son can open his “institute with his new team”.

“I hope from the bottom of my heart that this happens, after all, there were many jobs and dreams involved. I wasn’t even going to explain myself, because for me it was a pleasure to work with the children. But, for themselves and for the employees I have lived with for so many years and they are like family, I am speaking out. God bless this new phase“, declared Simone.

For those who don’t know, the Gabriel Medina Institute was intended to promote education and sports for underprivileged children. In addition to surf lessons, the initiative also donated food baskets and sponsored athletes.

The relationship between the famous and the surfer has been shaken since April, when the first news came out that there had been a mess in the family.

According to news portals, much of the climate between Simone and Gabriel is “the fault” of Yasmin Brunet, the athlete’s wife. While the model tried to “open the eyes” of the lover to the behavior said to be possessive of the mother, the matriarch did not like how the daughter-in-law changed the head of the firstborn.