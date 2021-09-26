Galaxy S22 Plus comes up in renders for the first time and shows off more of the look

Many speculations appear on the internet about the future Galaxy S22 and its Ultra model. However, this time, the S22 Plus was the one that appeared in the leak. These are the first mid-model renderings of Samsung’s future family of high-end phones. The photos are based on CAD and were released by leaker known as OnLeaks, in partnership with the portal 91Mobiles. You can check the main smartphone images below:

As you can see, the Galaxy S22 Plus will be very similar to what we predict for the S22. In other words, the corners will be sharper, as well as the set of cameras will have three lenses, distributed vertically in a block that goes to the side of the device. The renderings still show a hole-in-the-screen notch, volume and power keys on the right side, a USB-C port and chip drawer on the bottom, plus the absence of a physical headphone jack. Overall, nothing that changes much from its predecessor.