Gasoline goes up for the 8th week in a row at the gas stations and it already changes consumer habits

The average price of gasoline in Brazil rose for the eighth week in a row at stations, following above R$ 6 per liter, according to a survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuel) released this Friday (25).

At the pumps, the average value of common fuel is R$ 6.092 per liter compared to R$ 6.076 recorded in the previous week.

the value of Gasoline in the posts has been advancing uninterrupted since the first week of August, according to the regulatory agency.

Its direct competitor in the pumps, ethanol also had an increase, shows the ANP, with an average value going from R$ 4.704 to R$ 4.715.

Diesel oil, the most consumed fuel in the country, dropped compared to last week, from R$ 4.709 to R$ 4.707 per liter.

Effect on cost of living and routine

The value of gasoline in the year has already reached 30%, according to Ticket Log.

As they are derived from oil, the fuels follow the value of the commodity on the international market, pressured by the high demand as economies return to functioning after the pandemic.

Added to the greater devaluation of the real against the dollar, the higher price of oil directly impacts the cost of living of Brazilians, who start paying more for food, electricity, etc.

A study published exclusively by CNN Brazil this week shows that the final cost of maintaining a popular car in the state of São Paulo rose 5.22% in 2020 alone, driven by high fuel prices. For an SUV car, the increase was 7.15%.

Higher prices end up changing consumer habits as well. In the city of São Paulo, for example, a study showed that residents already use their car less.

In one year, those who point to high fuel prices as the main reason for reducing the use of their own vehicle increased from 4% in 2020 to 35% in 2021, in the city of São Paulo.

The information is part of the study “Living in São Paulo”, carried out by Rede Nossa São in partnership with IPEC (Intelligence in Research and Consulting).

(With information from Reuters and Priscila Yazbek, CNN commentator*)