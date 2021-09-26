Gasoline prices record a new high and remain above R$ 6; maximum value reaches R$7.23

Data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) show that Rio Grande do Sul registered the highest price in the country; lowest price was found in São Paulo

O average price of regular gasoline registered a new high and is still above the BRL 6 mark. The data were obtained by a survey of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) held between the 19th and 25th of September. According to the ANP, the average price of fuel in Brazil reached R$6.092, showing a small increase compared to last week, when the average price was R$6.076. In addition, the most recent survey also showed that the maximum price recorded by the ANP was R$7.236, found in Rio Grande do Sul. On the other hand, the state that registered the lowest minimum price was São Paulo, with a liter of fuel being sold at R$ 5.049. The average price of ethanol also rose to R$4.715, while diesel registered a small drop, going to R$4.707.