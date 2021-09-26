German Archbishop to “Spiritual Rest” After Abuse Scandal, Vatican Says

By Philip Pullella and Douglas Busvine

ROME/BERLIN (Reuters) – The Archbishop of the Catholic Church in the German city of Cologne will take a “spiritual rest” from his duties after making serious mistakes in a crisis caused by clergy sexual abuse, but will retain his position, the Vatican announced today. Friday.

Rainer Maria Woelki, 65, is criticized for his handling of allegations of past child sexual abuse, in particular for shelving a report on wrongdoing by priests.

It has become clear that Woelki needs “time to reflect, to renew and reconcile,” the Vatican said after talks between Pope Francis and Woelki about a church-shaking crisis in Germany and coming in the wake of many similar scandals around the world. .

“This prompted Pope Francis to grant Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki’s wish for spiritual rest,” the Holy See said in a statement.

The Vatican announcement was intended to resolve a long-standing scandal that has shaken the Catholic Church’s richest country, splitting its leadership and eroding a flock of more than 20 million people.

But coming directly after a three-day meeting of German bishops who tried to find a way out of the crisis, the Holy See’s communiqué surprised the host of the meeting.

Reacting to the Vatican statement, Bishop Georg Baetzing said he only learned of the pope’s decision this Friday, the day after the closing of the bishops’ autumn convention.