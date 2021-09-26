Germans prepare to bid farewell to Prime Minister Angela Merkel after 16 years | National Newspaper

In an unpredictable election, Germans go to the polls on Sunday (26) to renew parliament and choose a new prime minister. The vote also marks the end of the 16-year-old Angela Merkel era in power.

The scientist who studied physics and quantum chemistry made history in politics. In 2005, Angela Merkel became the first woman to lead Germany. From tough prime minister to flexible leader, he has guided the country through turbulent times.

With stern words, he helped Germany overcome the global financial crisis in 2008 and the Euro crisis that began in 2010. It surprised, in 2015, when it opened its doors to around one million refugees. And now, in the pandemic, it has touched the hearts of Germans with transparency.

It drove the locomotive of the European economy towards an economic miracle. In four straight terms, Germany’s per capita Gross Domestic Product has increased twice as much as that of the UK and France. Unemployment is close to its lowest level in two decades.

But if Merkel’s popularity rating exceeds 80% at the same time, most Germans also think it’s time for a change. At 67 years old, the most powerful woman in the world is about to retire. This Sunday (26), for the first time since 2005, German voters go to the polls without Angela Merkel in the race.

Gradually, the end of the call was Merkel is taking shape. But the color of the new Germany is still uncertain. Polls indicate that no party will alone achieve the votes needed to achieve a majority in Parliament and the winning legend will need to form an alliance to rule. The dispute is fierce.

Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party appears slightly ahead of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union. Scholz, center-left, is the finance minister of the current governing coalition. It presents itself as a continuity, but willing to embrace the climate agenda and invest in social justice.

Merkel’s candidate, center-right Armin Laschet, is trying to spread distrust of a left-wing government. The prime minister, who remained low-key for most of the campaign, made a point of showing support for him at the last rally.

Electing the successor is what is needed to close a victorious cycle. Reporter Bianca Rothier asked a couple if they think the population will miss Merkel.

“Yes, she is like the mother of the nation”, stressed Maike.

“She was a very good prime minister, very engaged. But yes, now we need to find a successor,” added Johannes.