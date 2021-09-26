‘Giant jet’: photographer records rare phenomenon in the sky; understand | Environment

The photographer Frankie Lucena managed to record, in high quality images, a rare phenomenon in the sky: the giant jet (“gigantic jet” in English). The registration was made in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, on the 20th of this month.

Lucena posted a short video of the moment on her YouTube channel (see below and continue to the explanation of the phenomenon.):

What are giant jets?

“Giantic jets (GJs) are phenomena that fall within a group called “Transient Luminous Events” (TLEs). TLEs are light phenomena of short duration (lasting less than 1 second) that occur above storm clouds, and are linked to the occurrence of lightning,” explains Diego Rhamon, taking a master’s degree in meteorology at the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe). He himself filmed one of these events in Brazil.

The expert explains that, among the transient light events, the giant jets are the rarest.

“It’s the only [TLE] that directly connects the top of the cloud to the ionosphere [uma das camadas da atmosfera]. The lower part has a narrower structure, similar to the trunk of a tree, with a blue/purple coloration, which gradually branches and becomes reddish in the vicinity of the upper part”, he describes.

For Diego Rhamon, the repercussion of Lucena’s images is due to the fact that they were made in such quality – probably for the first time. “The other GJs were registered with much lower quality,” he says.

To capture the phenomena, the viewer needs to have a camera that is sensitive to night light. “Some security cameras, like those used at Bramon [Rede Brasileira de Monitoramento de Meteoros], they manage to record, but the correct lenses must also be used in the cameras”, explains the master.

Professional cameras, for example, can be used, as long as they have suitable lenses. (On the cell phone, for example, it is not possible).

You can also see the event with the naked eye, explains Diego Rhamon, “but it’s pretty thin, and it’s good to be in a very dark place.”

Another point is that the giant jets can be confused with another phenomenon, the sprites.

“Sprites are the most common type of TLE, and are related to the occurrence of cloud-to-ground lightning, usually with positive polarity. They have a reddish color, and usually several branches are observed in their structure. They can occur at altitudes that range from 30 to 90-100 km [também na ionosfera]”clarifies Diego Rhamon.

Because of this color similarity, says the researcher, “if the image doesn’t have a very clear definition, and also if there are obstacles covering the underside of a giant jet (clouds, mountains, buildings), it will [o jato gigante] it can be confused with a sprite, since the biggest difference in the appearance of the two is in the lower and central part”, he evaluates.