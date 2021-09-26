Globo presenter refuses gift she received from Juliette and takes polemic attitude

After BBB 2021, Juliette Freire has been trying to bet on her singing career and has been counting on the support of several famous people, however, Astrid Fontenelle she didn’t seem very interested in the subject.

Proof of this is that she received a gift with several personalized gifts from the singer some time ago, due to the release of her EP, but decided to get rid of the box with some items.

In Stories on Instagram, she made a point of recording a video saying she had nothing to do with it and said she would leave everything in the square, waiting for someone to take it. “I’ll leave it in the square”, shot.

Her idea, according to her, was to deliver things to fans of the famous one. “What am I going to do with this, guys?”, he questioned, referring to the singer’s photos, shirt and coaster, when announcing the decision.

“I think there are Juliette fans who really wanted this box”, he reflected. However, within an hour of leaving the box outside the house, no one had been interested in picking it up.

The video, of course, ended up reverberating on social media. It’s worth remembering that, recently, Juliette took aim at some of the most desirable professions on the web.

After the first million and a half in her pocket, the famous ventured in music, in the presentation of TV programs and, in recent weeks, put acting as one of her goals.

Inside Globo, there was a conversation about the woman from Paraíba in the cast of the Pantanal remake as a special guest, however, the rumor did not go beyond that.

The reason? According to journalist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, Juliette Freire received a round no from the Artists Union and was unable to obtain the DRT, the professional registration for the area.

Globo denied the information, but the president of the Union of Artists, Hugo Gross, confirmed the request for the DRT online by the ex-BBB just over a month ago. He said it was a normal processing process.

“We can’t release the registration for Juliette because there aren’t enough jobs to prove she’s an actress, so there’s no professional basis for her to hold a DRT. The document sent by Juliette’s team, in order to prove her work as an actress, only had images of the singer doing commercials for some stores, after her departure from the BBB”, explained in contact with the journalist.

Globo, however, did not think about plan B: if it wants to, the station pays 20% of Juliette Freire’s salary to the union, which releases a specific authorization for a certain character.

Check out:

It’s been over an hour… haha pic.twitter.com/4FVYZSKyZm — UAI JADER (@uaijader) September 24, 2021