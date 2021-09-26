Grendene’s new factory in Crato will open in 2022 and should generate 1,000 jobs

Decision was published by the company itself in an announcement to shareholders.

A new Grendene factory will be inaugurated in 2022, in the municipality of Crato, in Cariri, Ceará. The new business should generate, according to the company, a thousand new jobs. The information was published by the company in the relevant facts to investors this Friday (24), as determined by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) for publicly traded companies on the Stock Exchange (B3).

The shoe company already has three factories in operation in the state: in Fortaleza, Sobral and Crato. In addition to these units, the company has factories in Farroupilha, in Rio Grande do Sul; and Teixeira de Freitas, in Bahia.

According to the company, the installation is planned for the year 2022, and the factory will have an area of ​​10,800 square meters. According to Grendene, the investment applied is R$ 30 million.

“This new industrial unit aims to expand the production capacity of shoes and EVA components by 500,000 pairs a month”, he wrote in the disclosure to shareholders. The document is signed by the Investor Relations Director, Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque.

Source: G1 CE