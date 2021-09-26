Gretchen opens her house, shows a fish pond in the living room and an unusual decoration item: ‘My meme picture frame’ | It’s from Home

Gretchen opened the doors of her home to show her her favorite corner of her home sweet home: her living room! In addition to being a welcoming space and the ideal place for a relaxing chat, that’s where the singer keeps her fish pond and also items that you treasure, such as your book and even a picture frame with your memes more famous! At É de Casa, she shared more curiosities about the environment with her husband, the musician Ezra de Souza. Watch!
“Inside our living room, there’s a pond with our little fish. We have rocks, we have holistic images that we like, there’s a little corner all lit up in green… The things we like the most here are my picture frame of memes, my book and the image of a saxophonist, because my husband is a saxophonist”, he detailed.
Gretchen shows off her living room at ‘É de Casa’ — Photo: Globo
Gretchen shows off her picture frame of memes in ‘É de Casa’ — Photo: Globo
Gretchen’s living room fish pond shown in ‘É de Casa’ — Photo: Globo
Gretchen and Ezra open their home for ‘É de Casa’ — Photo: Globo
Simone gets emotional when she talks about her sister, the singer Simaria: ‘I came to this land with a mission to take care of her’
Patrícia Poeta gets emotional with returning to ‘É de Casa’ after emergency surgery