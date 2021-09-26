Grooms are hospitalized after eating poisoned bonbons the day before the wedding; ex is suspicious | Brazil



Grooms are hospitalized after eating wedding “gift” – Internet Reproduction

Published 9/25/2021 1:51 PM

Minas Gerais – A couple had to be hospitalized for alleged poisoning on the eve of the wedding after eating chocolates given as a “gift”, this Thursday, in Jaíba, in the north of Minas Gerais. Dione Quirino, 35, and Amanda Cássia Lopes, 27, would get married this Friday, in a registry office, and this Saturday, in church. The family dog ​​died after eating a piece of candy.

A woman was detained by the Civil Police on Friday night, but there is still no confirmation if there was a crime. According to the portal ‘UOL’, one of the lines of investigation is that of poisoning motivated by jealousy, and the suspect is an ex of the groom, who had her identity preserved.

In a statement to the police, Dione and Amanda said that the woman did not agree with the union of the two and that she had already said before that the ex “would not be happy with anyone”.

The bride’s brother, Gustavo Henrique Lopes da Silva, told ‘UOL’ that the gift arrived through a taxi driver, around 12:00, when the couple was meeting with other family members, who also ate the sweets and felt sick.

Amanda’s niece has been taken to a hospital but has now been released. The couple, the bride’s mother and sister-in-law are under observation, with a high forecast for Monday.

According to the Military Police, the doctor who treated the victims said that they experienced a severe cholinergic syndrome after intoxication, with changes in mental status and muscle weakness.

The dog’s body will undergo exams at the Legal Medical Institute of Belo Horizonte. The remaining bonbons were seized by technical expertise.