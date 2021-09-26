Grooms eat bonbons poisoned the day before the wedding in Minas

Two newlyweds who were to get married this Saturday (25th) in a religious ceremony in Jaíba, Minas Gerais, had to suspend the plan after being poisoned. Both have been hospitalized since Thursday night after eating bonbons they received as a gift. The family dog ​​died after ingesting a piece of candy. The information is from Uol.

Dione Quirino, 35, and Amanda Cássia Lopes, 27, were going to get married in a registry office on Friday and had the religious ceremony scheduled for today. On Thursday afternoon, they were with some family members when the present arrived. “They were having lunch. This wedding present arrived because my sister would get married today. There were six glasses and chocolates,” said the bride’s brother, Gustavo Henrique Lopes da Silva.

A taxi driver delivered the box to the house. Besides the newlyweds, other people ate some of the candy and got sick, including Amanda’s mother and sister-in-law. A niece of the bride was hospitalized in the city of Janúba, but was discharged. In addition to the couple, the mother and sister-in-law are still hospitalized under observation.

The victims’ picture was severe cholinergic syndrome after intoxication, with a picture of mental alteration and muscle weakness. The remaining bonbons were apprehended for skill. The dog’s body will also undergo exams.

A woman was arrested on the night of the sixth suspicion of the crime. The investigation works with the hypothesis of a crime motivated by jealousy. The suspect is the groom’s ex-girlfriend and has not been named. She has reportedly said that Diones “wouldn’t be happy with anyone” and was against marriage.