Gustavo Cerbasi bought shares with R$ 50 and became a millionaire in 10 years

As a sort of intruder among traders and economists, City Bank technology intern, Gustavo Cerbasi, spent Mondays at the bank’s cashier’s meeting, as the meetings between the main negotiators of financial institutions are called. At those meetings, he was far from the gigantic processing rooms and close to his future as an investor.

At the time (90s), Gustavo Cerbasi, now a professor and one of the greatest financial educators in the country, worked creating information organization systems for the bank’s headquarters in Brazil, in a building on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

His role was to look for ways to reduce the time of filling out the spreadsheet and organizing the routine so that traders had more time to do what they knew: multiply the bank’s money in financial operations.

Cerbasi followed the meetings to understand the dynamics of the work of those who operated the financial institution’s billions, but leave them with a head full of information about how to make a lot of money. “From those meetings, strategies were born that generated for the bank, depending on the day, a few million or sometimes billions of reais”, says Cerbasi, who has a degree in Economic Engineering.

The IT intern understood that anyone willing to go after the information that the bank held and on which traders speculated could reap results. That’s what he decided to do.

It started with BRL 50 on the stock exchange

With a lot of information in his head, but with his pocket almost empty, Cerbasi started to invest. His intern salary at the time, between 1996 and 1997, allowed him to invest something between R$50 and R$200. He started his history in the financial market already buying and selling shares on the same day, the so-called day trade.

He started by buying cheap – and risky – stocks like the defunct Globo Cabo. Each paper was worth around R$0.30 and, due to its small value, offered great opportunities for returns. “It was the speculative role of the moment,” says Cerbasi. The fans were for the stock to value R$0.03 so that the young investor would earn 10% of what was invested in just one day.

The improbable – and unwise, according to Cerbasi himself – start with day trading was because he understood that his reserves were insufficient to start a longer-term investment, and he tried to quickly multiply his equity. In the end, this did not yield many financial returns and still guaranteed anxiety attacks.

The positive aspect was the maturity he gained to follow a path towards the million.

“What I was doing was trading up to the limit of my guarantee, and trying to do the result on the same day to try to pocket some profit. That worked for a few days, maybe a few weeks. I saw R$300 turn into R$1,000 in a few weeks . After a while, I had already reached R$ 3 thousand and, suddenly, in an unsuccessful operation, that value dropped by half”, he says.

After losses and anxiety, the investment strategy changed

After a lot of winning and losing in the day trade and understanding that the anxiety that it caused did not compensate for the little financial return it brought, Cerbasi started to invest in a consistent and balanced way, acquiring more reliable stocks on the Stock Exchange and bonds that earned interest from 25% at the time.

This change was accompanied by a freeze on fixed expenses and the multiplication of their income over time.

A few years after his adventures in day trading, Cerbasi set his monthly expenses at R$3,500, while his income rose, to over R$8,000. The investor began to realize that he was on his way to the first million by the age of 26. If he followed the steps he had determined in his project, he could reach seven figures in 2010, at 41 years old.

But in December 2005, five years earlier than expected, Cerbasi had already reached the R$1 million mark in equity. At that time, his income from work was around R$ 10 thousand and his income from dividends and average earnings from the shares were already R$ 3,600 per month, enough to pay the cost of living of the teacher and his wife, who were kept at R$ 3,500 per month.

Millionaire, Cerbasi now works with what he wants

Cerbasi reveals that, more important than the seven digits in the account was the financial independence he acquired during that period, allowing him to retire if he decided not to do anything else with his life.

But his option was not to stand still. Today, he only keeps the jobs that he finds most interesting, that bring him greater income or personal satisfaction.

“I had the job of a professor, consultant, author of a book, and invitations for lectures started to appear. I started to opt only for works that interested me a lot, that added a lot of value, and with a larger audience,” he says. The effect of this has been the exponential growth of his equity, whose current value he does not reveal.

Cerbasi says that it is perfectly possible to reach the first million even starting from scratch, and that Brazil is a place that favors the construction of wealth. But, for this, it is necessary to have a keen eye for opportunities, in addition to critical behavior.

“Don’t try to follow the same path as others, trust what you know best and what is closest, don’t try to prosper in that market that is the most disputed. There may be other places where the potential for growth is enormous, and that people aren’t paying attention,” says the professor.

