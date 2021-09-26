Hamilton takes 100th F1 victory in dramatic final in Russia

In Sochi’s rain drama, Lewis Hamilton made F1 history (Photo: Mercedes)

BRIEFING: ALL ABOUT THE EXCITING FORMULA 1 RUSSIAN GP

The Russian GP was dramatic and unbelievable. Lando Norris was the big star of the race this Sunday (26) and deserved to have won in Sochi. But the rain got ready again on the weekend and changed the entire history of the stage. The McLaren driver took the risk of going on the track with slick tires, but the storm tightened once and for all. Lewis Hamilton, who laps earlier stopped to switch to intermediate tyres, did well and claimed his 100th victory in Formula 1 history. September 26, 2021: a day for motorsport history!

Hamilton has again written his page in the Formula 1 history books, but in terms of the championship, Max Verstappen can be said to have been the big winner of the weekend. The Dutchman started in last place, but made another notable race in Formula 1, gained many positions throughout the race and also did well in the wet to snatch a heroic second place. Carlos Sainz, with Ferrari, started in second and closed the podium in Russia.

Daniel Ricciardo, with McLaren, won fourth place, followed by Valtteri Bottas, another who hit the strategy and finished fifth after starting the race in 17th. Fernando Alonso, who came third in the final laps of the race, was sixth, while Norris had to settle for seventh. Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Räikkönen was eighth, ahead of Sergio Pérez, another rider who had a great race but lost everything he achieved in the rain at the end. And George Russell scored 1 more point with tenth place this Sunday.

In Sochi’s rain drama, Lewis Hamilton made F1 history (Photo: Mercedes)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Find out about the Formula 1 Russian GP

The 15th stage of the 2021 Formula 1 season started with the prospect of chaos with the rain that was surrounding the Black Sea, which bathes Sochi. For Lewis Hamilton, it was a golden chance to take advantage of the punishment imposed on Max Verstappen, win and return to the top of the championship. But the Brit had other big competitors ahead, especially the pole, Lando Norris.

Carlos Sainz took the lead in the first meters of the Russian GP (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

But who took the lead at the start was Carlos Sainz, who took the vacuum from Norris in the stretch before turn 1 and put Ferrari ahead after also riding side by side with George Russell. Who started very well and won three positions was Lance Stroll, who moved up to fourth place. Hamilton, on the other hand, started too badly and went down from fourth to seventh. Also on the first lap, Fernando Alonso cut the path between turns 1 and 2 and even returned to the track in fourth place before returning positions.

At the end of the grid, Charles Leclerc, who started 19th, was brilliant and won no less than seven positions. Valtteri Bottas took 15th on the first lap, followed by Nicholas Latifi and Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton went to recovery after a bad start (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

As the fight for victory unfolded with Sainz in front, Norris in second, Russell in third and Stroll in fourth, behind Verstappen made the pass on top of Latifi and began his pursuit of Bottas, who registered the fastest lap on the fifth spin. of the race.

With much better pace, Verstappen ruined Mercedes’ weird strategy by making Bottas start at the end of the grid to mark the Dutchman. Max didn’t even take notice of the Finn and made the overtake on lap 7.

Verstappen ruined all wrong Mercedes strategy by passing (easy) Bottas (Photo: Reproduction)

Up ahead, Norris began his pursuit of Sainz and had much more pace than his former teammate. A beautiful fight for the lead between Ferrari and McLaren: Formula 1 has not seen such a scene for a long time!

In the middle pack, Leclerc was battling Sebastian Vettel for tenth place, but Verstappen was also there, very close, having passed Pierre Gasly. For very, very little, the Monegasque missed Max’s car in dispute for position. The Dutchman showed concern with the front wing, which was all ok. In the end, Verstappen passed Leclerc and gained another place, while Bottas was stuck in 15th.

Everything changed again on lap 13. Lando Norris took advantage of the straight stretch, activated the mobile wing and did not even take notice of Sainz to take the lead in the race. At that point, Williams called in George Russell to make his first pit-stop, while Verstappen passed Vettel to enter the scoring zone.

Lando Norris easily passed Carlos Sainz to take the lead (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

After Sainz made his pit-stop, with Ferrari putting on hard tires for his race streak, McLaren went back to mending 1-2 in Formula 1: Norris in front, Ricciardo in second. Hamilton closely followed the Australian’s car, while Sergio Pérez followed further behind. Max Verstappen, with hard tires and great performance, was already in sixth place. Sainz returned to the track in 11th. The Spaniard, in turn, was right behind Bottas.

Ever better and with the tires delivering great performance, Verstappen not only touched the peloton that had Hamilton, Pérez and Alonso, but also got very close to his great rival in the fight for the title, to the point that Mercedes warned the seven-time champion that it was prepared to execute the ‘undercut’. First, Norris opened a big advantage at the front, even with medium tires that were quite used.

McLaren called Ricciardo into their pit-stop on lap 21. But the stop was disastrous for the Australian, who lost a lot of time and was left without any realistic chance of seeking a podium spot. The winner of the Italian GP came back 14th, behind even Esteban Ocon.

Ricciardo’s stop meant that Hamilton had the lane clear ahead. The seven-time champion took the chance, accelerated and opened 2s for Pérez and more than 5s for Verstappen, who complained about a problem: “I can’t turn the car”. The Dutchman asked Red Bull about the chance to call him earlier to the pit-stop, but the team feared the possibility of putting him in the middle of traffic.

Max Verstappen stopped for the pit-stop on the same lap as Lewis Hamilton (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

Hamilton and Verstappen stopped on the same lap 27: Lewis, medium to hard; Max, from hard to medium. The Brit managed to get back ahead of Ricciardo, but the Red Bull driver returned to the track in 12th place, also behind Russell. But the owner of the #33 car soon overtook George’s Williams to move up one position.

One of the defining moments came on lap 29. McLaren called Norris to their pit-stop and this time they didn’t miss. Pérez then took the lead provisionally, with Fernando Alonso in second and Leclerc in third. Lando came back in fourth, being the first among the drivers who had already changed tires. And Sainz was ahead of Hamilton. On the next spin, Lewis passed the Spaniard’s Ferrari without difficulty, and Toto Wolff said via radio: “You can win this race.”

With a clear track ahead after passing Pierre Gasly, who had not yet made his pit-stop, Hamilton became a great threat to Norris in the fight for victory. With each lap, the Mercedes driver got even closer to the British prodigy. Lando had to fight his way through and got a breather after he passed Leclerc’s Ferrari, still with a pit-stop pending.

Mick Schumacher regretted having abandoned the race and Charles Leclerc had to lament the Ferrari’s poor pit-stop, which sent the Monegasque back in front of Bottas, who was having a dreadful race in Sochi.

Fernando Alonso easily passed Max Verstappen in the Russian GP (Photo: Reproduction)

Norris again took the lead when, on lap 37, Pérez and Alonso entered the pit-lane for their respective stops. The difference between Lando and Hamilton: only 2s8. It was the big fight for victory in Russia, with Lewis accelerating to the limit to triumph for the 100th time in Formula 1.

A scene that caught the attention happened on lap 37, when Fernando Alonso passed Verstappen without any major difficulties to move up to sixth place.

Norris and Hamilton were battling for victory, Sainz was running much further behind in third, and Ricciardo defended himself from Pérez’s attacks and still held fourth place. Alonso was another great racer and appeared in sixth, holding Verstappen’s Red Bull in his arm. Stroll, Leclerc and Russell completed the top ten list with 11 laps to go.

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton fought the big fight for victory in Russia (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

And the rain, which was there on the lookout ready to show its face, appeared shyly and, minutes later, set the tone at the end of the race and made the battle for victory even more unpredictable. A little further back, Pérez shone with a great finish and passed Ricciardo.

With the track much wetter and treacherous, Norris managed to escape almost ahead of Hamilton, but managed to keep the lead. The McLaren driver was very, very brave, fighting like a lion for his first victory. Pérez, meanwhile, overcame Sainz to move up to third.

The end of the Russian GP was dramatic! Lance Stroll tapped Sebastian Vettel’s car. Hamilton ignored Mercedes’ call to pit shifts to intermediate tires and Norris followed suit. Most drivers opted for the last minute pit-stop. But the two leaders were still on the track.

On lap 50 of 53, Hamilton risked everything by making the stop to put on the intermediate tires, while Norris stayed on track even with the slick tyres. Alonso passed Pérez and took third place heroically in Sochi.

Lando Norris escapes in the wet, Lewis Hamilton takes advantage, passes and wins in Russia (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

But the rain was too tight and ended the strategy of Norris, who had to say goodbye to victory after running in sector 2 of the track. Hamilton took the risk and took the lead of the race with two laps to go. From then on, the seven-time champion went on to make history in the Formula 1 World Championship again.

Max Verstappen, in turn, was the one who achieved the most notable result, finishing second after starting last. Sainz completed the podium while the great driver of the day, Norris, crossed the finish line in seventh place.

F1 2021, Russian GP, ​​Sochi, Final Result: