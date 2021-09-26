Hamilton takes the lead again, but is only 2 points ahead of Verstappen

Max Verstappen is only 2 points behind Lewis Hamilton in the championship (Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP)

Felipe Drugovich hit very hard on his return to the Formula 2 grid in Russia (Video: Reproduction)

Lewis Hamilton arrived in Russia bearing in mind that, with the punishment imposed on Max Verstappen, who started at the bottom of the grid in Sochi this Sunday (26), he would have to seize the golden chance and score well, with victory and perhaps a double . The dramatic outcome of the Russian GP, ​​which had all the face of victory for Lando Norris, had the rain as the protagonist to reward Hamilton with the 100th triumph of his Formula 1 career. But the same rain helped Verstappen to gain important positions in the end to finish in 2nd place. A remarkable achievement for those who started last and, in terms of the championship, it was almost a dream result.

Thus, in the Drivers’ World standings after 15 GPs played in this exciting 2021 season, Hamilton leads with 246.5 points. However, the difference to Verstappen is only 2 points.

THE FORMULA 1 SEASON 2021 RATING AFTER THE RUSSIAN GP

Max Verstappen is just 2 points behind Lewis Hamilton in the championship (Photo: Yuri Kochetkov – Pool/Getty Images)

Valtteri Bottas, fifth in Sunday’s dramatic race, holds third place in the championship and now has 151 points, against 139 for Norris, the big name this weekend in Sochi. The McLaren driver has 19 goals ahead of Sergio Pérez, who came to emerge as a podium candidate, but was another victim of the rain and finished only in ninth.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz won his third podium of the season in Russia. The Spaniard opened a slight advantage over Charles Leclerc, his teammate, and now has 112.5 points, against 104 for the Monegasque. Daniel Ricciardo, fourth placed on Sunday, now has 95 points, while Pierre Gasly, outside the top-10, parked at 95 points. And Fernando Alonso, another who showed he could even look for a trophy, is tenth, with 58 goals, having finished sixth in Sunday’s race.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

In the Constructors’ World Championship, Mercedes opened 33 points for Red Bull in the lead of the World Cup: now, the scoreboard points to 397.5 points for the seven-time world champions, against 364.5 for rival energy drinks.

McLaren now has 234 points and follows in third, against 216.5 for Ferrari in fourth place. Alpine occupies fifth place and has 103 points, ahead of AlphaTauri, with 84, and Aston Martin, with 59.

Williams have added 1 point this season with George Russell, tenth in this Russian GP, ​​and have 23 goals, against 7 for Alfa Romeo, which achieved its highest score in the championship thanks to Kimi Räikkönen’s eighth place on Sunday. Haas, therefore, is the only team that is still zeroed in the championship.