Hamilton wins the Russian Grand Prix; Verstappen is the second

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won the Russian Grand Prix today. After a not-so-positive start, the British driver brought excitement to the final stretch of the race. In the final laps, the seven-time champion put his experience at stake and secured first place at the Autodromo de Sochi. This was his 100th victory.

The race was marked by a lot of intensity and constant overtaking. The constant dispute between Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton in the final stretch of the race meant that everything was really decided in the last moments, especially after the rain that complicated the situation for all the drivers.

Second place was Max Verstasppen, from RedBull. After starting in last place by punishment, the Dutch did a good race and got the vice-placement. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz closed the podium.

Formula 1 returns only on October 10th, with the Turkish Grand Prix, at the Istanbul Circuit. O UOL Sport he summed up the busy morning at the Sochi Autodrome. Check it out below:

Clean start and Sainz in front

The lights went out and the Russian Grand Prix had a clean start, full of emotion and surprises. Norris made a good start, but on the first corner Carlos Sainz, from Ferrari, took the lead.

Unlike Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll, who made a good start, Fernando Alonso tried to surprise and went straight through the initial curve, which was 800 meters from the starting point.

Lewis Hamilton, who came out in fourth place, did not have the best of performances. The Brit came to be in seventh place at one point. In the first lap, he even overtook Alonso, taking sixth place.

fight for leadership

The protagonists of the beginning of the GP were the first two placed Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris. In several moments, they starred in moments of great intensity for the first place.

On lap 13 the McLaren Brit made a clean overtaking and returned to first place. After that, until his stop, the 21-year-old managed to keep ahead of the race.

Verstappen on fire!

The Dutchman started in last place. By lap seven, Max was already in 14th place after leaving Valtteri Bottas behind in an overdrive during the corner.

Halfway through the race, the RedBull driver showed great efficiency and came close to taking on more prominence for the final stretch. However, after the break, the current leader of the season returned to the fray in twelfth place, behind Ricciardo, which made his performance a little difficult.

Despite all the odds, Verstappen finished the race in second place. The turnaround due to rain in the final laps was fundamental to the changes in the final classification.

Hamilton ‘working quietly’

The Brit started the race with difficulties at the start. At one point, he even got seventh place. Halfway through the race, the Mercedes driver was in third place and having Daniel Ricciardo as the target for overtaking, which was confirmed after a long stoppage by the McLaren driver.

On lap 25 Hamilton took second place and put Norris in a very uncomfortable situation. After his stop, Lewis returned to the dispute in a position not so favorable for the final stretch of the GP.

However, in the final laps, Hamilton changed tires because of the rain, he made the experience worthwhile. After Norris ‘running’ due to rain, the seven-times champion won his 100th victory.

Stopped before the end!

With 20 laps to go, Mick Schumacher retired. The Haas driver was told that a technical problem in his car would make him need to leave the race.

Wet and agitated final straight

The rain made the Russian GP go through a big turnaround. Lando Norris, who was on his way to his first victory, did not change tires and managed to take his 100th career victory.