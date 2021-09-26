‘Happy to be alive’ · TV News

After nearly a month away from work due to emergency tonsil surgery, Patricia Poeta returned to É de Casa this Saturday morning (25). The Globo presenter was moved when she spoke about the health problem she faced and thanked her colleagues for their affection. “Happy to be alive, my daughter,” she joked.

Manoel Soares started the program with a dynamic in which he should say good morning to himself in front of the mirror. He then called the journalist to participate in the activity.

“Well, what would I say to myself? It’s a little difficult exercise, but let’s go. Patricia, my friend, you got rid of one, right?”, began the communicator.

“You’re relieved, you’re happy to be alive, right my daughter. If before you valued the little things in life, then today… What about today? Waking up healthy, coming here to work, doing what you love is more than a good day. It’s a reason to celebrate, a reason to thank you too,” he continued.

“Welcome back to life, back to the work you love so much and that you were missing for sure. And welcome to the company of the people at home, for whom you have enormous affection and gratitude,” he said. the Globo employee.

“Difficult, isn’t it? Talking… I think we put the tic and the chin, the heart and throw it in the mirror. But what I want to say to you at home is very good morning. I’m very happy to be here back, to be able to talk to you, to be able to communicate with you, to be able to speak. I practically didn’t speak for almost a month,” said Patricia.

The journalist was applauded by the attraction’s colleagues. Afterwards, Ana Furtado also highlighted the joy of having her friend back and said that she prayed a lot for her recovery. “I went through a very difficult day,” said the journalist.