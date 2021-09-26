”Have a picture until next year”

Giovanna Ewbank shares a series of records during a tour of the Louvre Museum, in Paris, with her husband, Bruno Gagliasso, and children, Titi, Bless and Zyan

The Ewbank Gagliasso family is successful on social media! Giovanna Ewbank (35) left the followers delighted this Saturday, 25, by posting new records with her husband and children!

On her Instagram profile, the presenter came up with the beloved, Bruno Gagliasso (39) and the heirs, auntie (8), Bless (6) and Zyan (1), during a trip to Paris.

The couple enjoyed a walk with the little ones at the Louvre Museum.

“Did you think the PICTURES of our family trip were over??? NO! There’s a picture until next year kkkkkkk…get ready! Here are some unpublished photos from #Paris”, said the blonde, who recently turned 35, when subtitled the post.

The children’s style caught the web’s attention. “Guys, I was going to stay at home for two hours getting the kids ready to go out hahahha playing with dolls hahahah”, he pointed out Giselle Baptist. “Recording moments as good as this one is too good“commented Julio Rocha. “How beautiful!”, praised Benedita Zerbini, daughter of Regina Case.

Giovanna Ewbank melts for the youngest

Giovanna Ewbank filled her love feed by posting records of her youngest son, Zyan. The little one squandered cuteness when he appeared in the middle of nature in a jumpsuit and the mother owl melted for the baby. “my drop”, she said as she appeared hand in hand with him.

