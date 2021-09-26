Health Minister leaves luxury hotel and New York | Last Second

Myke Sena/MS The Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who tested positive for covid-19 during the visit of the Brazilian delegation to New York, where the UN General Assembly (United Nations Organization) was held, left the luxury hotel where he was staying for the night this Friday (24), to stay in a place with cheaper rates, according to Veja magazine.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced the change, stating that the daily rate would not be paid with public resources. If you stayed at Intercontinental Barclay until the end of the 14-day quarantine period, the total cost of accommodation could reach R$140,000. Of these, around R$50,000 would have to be paid with resources from the minister himself, who does not use the corporate card of ministers of state.

The Ministry of Health has not yet informed where the minister is staying. In order to comply with the entire recommended isolation period, he will have to remain in the United States until October 5th.

Marcelo Queiroga has already taken the two doses of the covid-19 vaccine. Besides him, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and a diplomat from Planalto Palace, who were part of the delegation, also tested positive for the disease.