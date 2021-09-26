Health professionals can already receive the 3rd dose against covid; find out who can also be vaccinated on the weekend

Anderson Gallo/Corumbaense Daily Archive Today and tomorrow, vaccination is at the Porto Carrero Poliesportivo

This Saturday and Sunday, the 25th and 26th of September, the vaccination against covid-19 in Corumbá will be at the drive thru and fixed point mounted at the Porto Carrero Poliesportivo.

Adolescents over the age of 12 receive the first dose of Pfizer and must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians.

The second dose of Astrazeneca is available for those who took D1 until 25 July; from Pfizer, for adults and teens who took their first dose by September 4th; pregnant and postpartum women who were immunized with D1 until July 25th.

This Saturday, begins the application of the third dose for health professionals over 18 years old who took the second until March 25. People over 60 years old who were vaccinated with D2 until May 27 also receive the booster dose.

People with a high degree of immunosuppression (chemotherapy, hemodialysis, primary immunodeficiency, transplants, people with HIV/AIDS) who took D2 until September 4th can now receive the third dose.

This Saturday, the service is from 7:30 am to 4 pm and, on Sunday, from 7:30 am to 12 pm. It is necessary to bring personal identification document, vaccination card and SUS (Unified Health System) card.