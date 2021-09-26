Hello, Romarinho: Róger Guedes scores two goals and repeats idols in the first Derby for Corinthians | corinthians

Amen, amen, amen. Róger Guedes’ catchphrase on social media has become a mantra among Corinthians fans after the 2-1 victory over rival Palmeiras this Saturday. Applying the “Lei do Ex”, the striker was the highlight of the classic by scoring two goals and repeating what other alvinegro idols did, who also scored in the first Derby.

Ronaldo, Emerson Sheik, Liedson and other players from the past had already scored in their debut debut, but scoring two goals is for few.

Before Róger Guedes, the last to score twice in the first derby against Palmeiras had been Romarinho, in 2012.

Hero this Saturday, shirt 123 fulfilled the promise he made on Corinthians’ birthday, on September 1st, and celebrated the two goals scored against the former club.

After the match, Róger Guedes said he is at home with Corinthians and talked about fighting for big things.

Now, the striker has three goals and an assist in four games for Corinthians.

Remind other players who scored for Corinthians in their first Derby match:

The forward scored five goals in five games against Palmeiras. The first two came out in the first game, in a 2-1 victory on June 26, 2012, days before the Libertadores finals. He never lost to his biggest rival.

Romarinho branded the letter in his first Derby

In a derby in March of this year, the 18-year-old forward shone, shook the net and helped Corinthians seek a 2-2 draw with Palmeiras, at Neo Química Arena. After that, he had chances in the team again, but he dropped his performance and, earlier this month, he ended up on loan at São Bernardo.

Rodrigo Varanda scored for Corinthians in his first Derby

Timão lost 2-1, but Sheik scored a goal in their first Derby, on August 28, 2011, in the Brazilian title campaign. In all, he scored five Derby matches and two goals.

Remember Emerson Sheik’s first goal for Corinthians against Palmeiras

The unforgettable Fenômeno header in the 1-1 draw against Palmeiras, in Presidente Prudente, took place on March 8, 2009. In all, they played in four Dérbis, scoring another two goals.

Ronaldo scores his first goal for Corinthians: at 47 of the 2nd time, against Palmeiras

Casão’s first Derby was unforgettable: on August 1, 1982, the center forward scored three goals in Timão’s 5-1 victory over his rival, at Morumbi, by Paulistão. In all, Casão played 13 Derbis and scored five goals.

In 1982, Casagrande scores three in Corinthians’ rout over Palmeiras

Levezinho’s first Derby was a 2-2 draw at Morumbi, on March 5, 2003, in the first game of the semifinal of the Campeonato Paulista. As with Varanda, it was the goal that defined equality. In the second game, Timão won by 4-2, and he scored another one. In all, he played seven Derbyes and scored twice.

Goal by Liedson in 2003, at Paulistão

Timão beat Palmeiras 4-2 on May 21, 2000, by Paulistão, and forward Gil made the first game of the game. The boy created from the base would play, in total, eight Derbyes, with five goals.

Gil’s goal in a 4-2 victory in 2000

He debuted with a defeat in Derby, in a 4-1 by the 1999 Brasileirão, but left his mark. In all, he scored seven Dérbis for Timon and five goals, some of them in the Libertadores duels.

Luizão’s goal in a 4-1 defeat in 1999