High-end Intel Arc GPU will perform between GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti [RUMOR]

Sources point to problems in driver development

while the Intel Arc video cards are not enough, the rumors and leaks give us an idea of ​​what to expect. Moore’s Law is Dead channel keeps bringing information about Intel GPUs from its sources. This time, the rumors point to the positioning of Intel Arc graphics cards against NVIDIA and AMD.

Earlier rumors showed that Intel’s high-end GPUs would have performance between RTX 3070 and 3080. Tom listened to four different sources, which he calls “Intel’s best sources” and which he himself knows personally.

The first source says that the top of the line model must arrive, at least, in the RTX 3060 Ti, but that could be more. Also, the high-end model must come with 512 Execution Units, as mentioned in previous rumors, and should have a “aggressive price“. A smaller variant of the 512UE GPU must have 384EU. At the input segment, there must be a die with 128UE and probably, 4GB of VRAM.



– Continues after advertising –

another source confirms the existence of a GPU with 512UE, adding that the video card must have power connectors 8+6 pins. According to this source, a model with 448UE is already in testing, but this GPU must become a SKU with 384UE being the “final model”. The 128UE input video card does not need a power connector and is “incredibly cold and quiet“.

A third source says they are 100% sure that Intel already has a working video card and that it is better than an RTX 3060. But she doesn’t know how many GPUs above or below this video card Intel has. The source attributes the delay in launching Intel Arc GPUs to driver development issues. “They still have a lot of work to do.”

The last source confirms that there is a GPU with 512UE and an input GPU with 128UE, but they believe that the high-end video card has performance close to the RTX 3070. This still confirms that Drivers are the reason Intel Arc GPUs are late in development.



– Continues after advertising –

In a 2018 presentation slide, Intel showed that it had plans to launch its dedicated GPUs in 2020 and would compete in the high-end enthusiast segment. The release would likely be earlier or at least close to the Radeon RX 6000 and GeForce RTX 30 GPUs. This delay shows that Intel had issues during development, which sources attribute to the drivers.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCFtech Source: Youtube/MLID