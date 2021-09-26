Horoscope of the Day: Predictions for September 26, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

Marcelo Dallas The day’s horoscope shows the forecast for your sign and ascendant



ARIES

The Moon follows Gemini and has dynamic aspects: ideal period for a good conversation, seeing friends, listening to different points of view, strengthening ties, balancing negotiations. Good for programming something innovative, asking questions, researching, exchanging ideas, interacting and seeking information. It is also worth respecting diversity and freedom of thought. Lightness is important, as Mercury challenges Pluto and calls for caution with disputes over ideas, intrigues and manipulations. Note if there is a tendency to impose your opinions.



BULL

Beware of immediate lack, it is important to cultivate realism and maturity. You can analyze what happened and prioritize the good management of finances and investments. See if there is commitment at work, in your partnerships and in your relationships. Try to take it easy on yourself and others. Soft, relaxed subjects and informal chat are more favored. The Moon follows in Gemini, ensuring the opening for dialogue. It’s worth studying, learning and feeding yourself with good information.



TWINS

With the Moon in your sign, it is important to cultivate your communication skills, without allowing for criticism, complaints and disagreements. Mercury challenges Pluto: it’s good to cultivate flexibility, avoid attempts at control. It’s worth surfing with your life, keeping yourself open to news and good insights. Beware of dogmatic postures, be open to new points of view for old questions and concepts. Try to combine sincerity with warmth. Good humor is also your best ally.



CANCER

The Moon continues in Gemini, the desire to talk and interact grows. But avoid accumulating tasks, do everything calmly, with care and attention. It’s time to exercise communication and expression. Curiosity is heightened, good for updating information and activating the inquisitive spirit. Take the opportunity to cultivate lightness and adaptability. Also take the opportunity to put yourself in motion, do not leave room for pessimism and complaints. Stiff and dogmatic postures must be left behind, in the name of more love, health and harmony.

LION

It is important to cultivate adaptability and lightness. With Lua em Gemeos, take the opportunity to exchange information flexibly, communicate what you want and get collaborators. Mercury is still at odds with Pluto: avoid fueling conflicts and try to understand feelings, both yours and others. Investigations, research and discoveries are also on the agenda. Curiosity can be channeled so that you can delve into issues and gain important insights.



VIRGIN

It is important to slow down, cultivate lightness and relaxation. Mercury challenges Pluto, avoid radical and individualistic postures. The best thing to do is to cultivate freedom, make room for yourself and others, without demanding or manipulating. Thankfully, the Moon is still in Gemini and makes harmonious aspects this Sunday, favoring lightness and relaxation! Good for getting moving, doing physical activities, updating news, reading, researching, studying… you can find important answers!



LB

Good morning to activate communications, disclosures and dealing with the public. Also good for light and relaxed conversations. The Moon is still in Gemini, take the opportunity to clarify doubts, seek and find the information you have been looking for for a long time. It’s worth studying, always open to learning and feeding yourself with good information. However, it is important to be careful with immediate pleasures, individualistic attitudes, criticisms and demands. Also try to spend energy to overcome impatience.



SCORPION

The desire is to grow and embrace more. But you are in the middle of the end of a solar cycle, prepare everything without haste and impatience. Take good care of yourself and your relationships without getting into disputes or trying to force situations. Heaven teaches about respect for the timing of things, respect for freedom, the importance of respecting limits and optimizing resources. After his birthday there will be a new cycle of achievements, the projects are in the gestation phase. Take the opportunity to cultivate faith in life and let everything flow without forcing situations.



SAGITTARIUS



Ideal period to question old behaviors, cultivate detachment, transform shadows to be reborn more evolved. It’s time to learn, study, look more into yourself and investigate the deep mysteries of life. Themes related to self-knowledge, psychology, therapies, spirituality, the mysteries of life, sexuality, intimacy, finances and shared resources are highlighted. In the meantime, the Moon remains in Gemini, be open to good dialogue.



CAPRICORN



Dynamic Sunday, avoid being idle for too long. Take advantage of the fact that the Moon follows Gemini to take it easy. With more lightness you can put aside radicalism, rigidity, demands and aggressiveness, to avoid conflicts. It’s worth slowing down, looking for new things, investing in your communication and social skills. It is important to cultivate flexibility and diplomacy to attract opportunities and attract employees. Pleasant chats and good music can soothe you and nourish your soul.



AQUARIUM



Curiosity is expanded, the desire to exchange experiences and interact with the world as well. However, continue to be wary of criticism and discussions. Mercury and Pluto ask to be careful with manipulations, secrets and intrigues. It’s worth spending energy on activities that you can do independently, or anxiety and restlessness can speak louder. It’s worth getting away from the routine, cultivating light, pleasant conversations, in a good mood. Invest in creative activities!



FISHES

With Moon in Gemini, try to exercise your social skills to make good contacts and exchange ideas with friends. But all without haste or haste. Avoid depleting your energy. Also take the opportunity to get rid of everything that is old, throw away that stuff you keep and don’t even know why. Venus follows in Scorpio, favoring investigations, researches, transformations, discoveries and deepenings. It’s time to expand your borders and your vision of the world. Good period for therapy and analysis.