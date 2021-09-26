How much water do you really need? The myth of drinking 2 liters a day falls

If you’ve spent time on social media or visited a sporting event recently, you’ve certainly been bombarded with incentives to drink more water. Influencers and celebrities now carry gallon-sized water bottles as the new fashion accessory. Twitter doesn’t constantly remind us to set aside more time to hydrate ourselves. Some reusable water bottles carry motivational phrases like “Remember your goal”, “Keep drinking” and “You’re almost done” — to encourage more gallons of water throughout the day.

The supposed benefits of excessive water consumption are seemingly endless — from improved memory and mental health to increased energy and a better appearance. “Stay hydrated” has become a new version of the old “Be well” greeting.

But what exactly does “staying hydrated” mean?

“When laypeople discuss dehydration, they focus on the loss of any fluid,” says Joel Topf, a nephrologist and assistant clinical professor of medicine at Oakland University in Michigan.

But that interpretation is “totally disproportionate,” says Kelly Anne Hyndman, a kidney function researcher at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Staying hydrated is definitely important, she says, but the idea that just drinking more water will make people healthier isn’t true. Nor is it correct that most people are chronically dehydrated or that we should drink water all day.

From a medical standpoint, Topf added, the most important measure of hydration is the balance between electrolytes such as sodium and water in the body. And you don’t need to swallow glass after glass of water throughout the day to get this.

How much water do I really need to drink a day?

We’ve all learned that eight 250-ml glasses of water a day is the magic number for everyone, but that notion is a myth, explains Tamara Hew-Butler, exercise and sports scientist at Wayne State University.

Unique factors such as body size, outside temperature and amount of sweating are important. A 200-pound person who has just walked in the blazing sun is obviously expected to drink more water than a 200-pound office worker who has spent the day in a temperature-controlled building.

The amount of water you need each day also depends on your health. Someone with a condition like heart failure or kidney stones may require a different amount than someone who takes diuretic medications, for example. Or perhaps you may need to change your intake if you are experiencing episodes of vomiting or diarrhea.

For most young, healthy people, the best way to stay hydrated is to simply drink water when you’re thirsty, Topf said. Those who are older, in their 70s and 80s, may need to provide more attention to getting enough fluids because the feeling of thirst can diminish with age.

And despite the popular trend, don’t rely on urine color to accurately indicate your hydration status, said Hew-Butler. Yes, it’s possible that dark yellow or amber urine could mean you’re dehydrated, but there’s no solid science to suggest that the color alone should prompt you to go get a drink of the drink right away.

Do I have to drink water to stay hydrated?

Not necessarily. From a purely nutritional standpoint, water is a better choice than less healthy options like sugary sodas or fruit juices. But when it comes to hydration, any beverage can add water to your system, explains Hew-Butler.

A popular notion is that drinking caffeinated drinks or alcohol dehydrates you, but if that’s true, the effect is negligible, Topf said. A 2016 randomized controlled clinical trial of 72 men, for example, found that the moisturizing effects of water, beer, coffee and tea were nearly identical.

You can also get water from what you eat. Foods rich in liquids and meals such as fruits, vegetables, soups and sauces contribute to water intake. In addition, the chemical process of metabolizing food produces water as a by-product, which also increases intake, Topf said.

Do I need to worry about electrolytes?

Some sports drink ads might make you think you need to be constantly replenishing electrolytes to keep your levels in check, but there’s no scientific reason why most healthy people drink drinks with artificially added electrolytes, Hew-Butler said.

Electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, chloride and magnesium are electrically charged minerals that are present in body fluids (such as blood and urine) and are important in balancing the water in your body. They are also essential for the proper functioning of nerves, muscles, brain and heart.

When you become dehydrated, the concentration of electrolytes in your blood increases and the body signals the release of the hormone vasopressin, which ultimately eliminates the amount of water that is released in your urine so you can reabsorb it back into your body and get that balance again, Hyndman said.

Unless you’re in an unusual situation — doing very strenuous exercise in the heat or losing a lot of fluid from vomiting or diarrhea — you don’t need to replace electrolytes with sports drinks or other products loaded with them. Most people get enough electrolytes from their food, said Hew-Butler.

Will drinking more water, even without thirst, improve my health?

No. Of course, people with certain health conditions, such as kidney stones or a rarer autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, can benefit from making the effort to drink a little more water than their thirst requires, Topf said. .

But in reality, most healthy people who attribute feeling sick to dehydration may actually be feeling unwell because they’re drinking too much water, Hyndman speculated.

“Maybe they get a headache or they feel bad, thinking, ‘Oh, I’m dehydrated, I need to drink more,’ and they keep drinking more and more water, and they keep feeling worse and worse and worse.

If you drink more than what your kidneys can excrete, the electrolytes in your blood can become too dilute and, in the mildest case, can make you feel “bad.”

In the most extreme case, drinking an excessive amount of water in a short period of time can lead to a condition called hyponatremia or “water intoxication”.

“This is very scary and bad,” Hyndman said.

If the sodium levels in the blood get too low, there can be swelling of the brain and neurological problems such as seizures, coma or even death.

In 2007, a 28-year-old woman died of hyponatremia after allegedly drinking nearly two gallons of water for three hours while participating in a contest that challenged people to drink water and urinate as little as possible. The condition may be more common among exercisers.

How do I know if I’m hydrated enough?

Your body will tell you. The notion that staying hydrated requires complex calculations and instant adjustments to avoid dire health consequences is sheer bullshit, experts say. And one of the best things you can do is stop thinking about it too much.

Instead, the best advice for staying hydrated, explains Topf, is also the simplest: drink when you’re thirsty. That simple.