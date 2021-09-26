How Suzane von Richthofen is today and what she is doing

Two films about one of the most famous crimes in Brazil finally premiered on Prime Video, and are already making the biggest success with the national audience. The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents discuss the case of Suzane Von Richthofen, sentenced to 39 years in prison for orchestrating her parents’ murder. Today, almost 10 years after the crime, Suzane is still in prison, but in a semi-open regime.

In both Prime Video films, Suzane Von Richthofen is played by Carla Diaz, an actress known for her performances in soap operas such as O Clone and Chiquititas, in addition to her participation in the latest edition of Big Brother Brasil.

From her arrest in 2002 to 2021, Suzane Von Richthofen starred in several controversial moments, such as dating behind bars, a supposed evangelical conversion and rivalry with other famous prisoners.

See below everything you need to know about where Suzane Von Richthofen is in 2021 and until when the inmate will remain in prison.

Where is Suzane Von Richthofen?

Suzane Von Richthofen, sentenced in 2002 to 39 years in prison for the murder of her parents, remains imprisoned in the Tremembé Women’s Penitentiary, where other famous criminals, such as Elize Matsunaga and Anna Carolina Jatobá, are also “hosted”.

Due to good behavior and the natural progression of the sentence, Suzane is already included in the semi-open regime, being able to participate in the famous holiday “outings” a few times a year.

Recently, Suzane also received authorization from the courts to attend college in jail. The inmate passed the Pharmacy course at Anhanguera College, in Tatuapé.

Suzane’s entry into higher education took place through the inmate’s grade in Enem. According to information from G1, classes take place at night, and the inmate may leave the penitentiary to attend lessons.

Previously, the Public Ministry gave an opinion contrary to the decision, stating that the detainee’s safety could not be guaranteed.

However, the court decision highlights that Suzane meets all the requirements to start higher education, and that she has the right to study.

“The student’s enrollment was authorized by the Justice, and we offer everyone equal treatment, as determined by Brazilian law,” the faculty stated in an official statement.

Suzane Von Richthofen has been included in the semi-open regime since 2015. In 2020, the inmate had already passed the Tourism Management course at the Federal Institute of Campos do Jordão, but was unable to attend classes because she was not authorized to leave prison.

But after all, how long will Suzane remain in prison? In September 2020, the 5th Criminal Law Chamber of the São Paulo Court of Justice denied the progression of the criminal’s sentence to the open regime, by four votes to one.

Suzane’s defense filed a request for progression to the open regime in 2018, alleging that the inmate would already have the necessary time to serve her sentence in freedom, in addition to having proven good behavior.

Because of this, it is not known exactly how long Suzane Von Richthofen will remain in jail. If she serves her maximum sentence, the inmate must remain in the Tremembé penitentiary until mid-2040.

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents are available on Amazon Prime Video; see the trailer below.