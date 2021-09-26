Among a multitude of functions in the iOS Health app, one of them is the monitoring of the user’s weight, which allows the daily monitoring of all their progress with an analysis chart for the current week, the entire month, the last six months or last year.

If you have retroactive data, you can also add it, adjusting the date you registered a certain weight, so that the app can combine all your information so you can track progress for the period you define — that is, basically, the more data there is added in relation to your health, the better is the analysis generated by the app.

Check out the tutorial below for how to track and monitor your weight through the iOS Health app on your iPhone.

How to track and monitor your weight in the iPhone Health app

Step 1: open the Health app, locate and click on the “Weight” item.

Go to Health > Weight. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2: on the next screen, referring to the weight information, click on “Add Data”, located at the top right of the screen.

At the top right of the screen, click on “Add Data”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3: a window will open for you to enter your weight data. You can enter both current and retroactive information that you have recorded elsewhere.

Important: remember to enter the correct date for back data — the time field can only be filled symbolically, don’t worry — so the app can generate graphs that represent as close to reality as possible.

Enter data regarding your weight, whether current or retroactive. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4: With your weight data properly entered, use the options bar at the top of the screen to track, monitor and analyze your progress for the current week, the entire month, the last six months or the last year.

Set the period you want to analyze your weight progress. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)