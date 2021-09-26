Hugo Bravo says he was numb after Vila Nova’s victory over Goiás: “It’s my ecstasy”

O new village won the Goiás per 2×1 at the Haile Pinheiro stadium this Friday (24th), in a match valid for the 26th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. After the match, the executive president of the colorado club, Hugo Jorge Bravo, highlighted the happiness of seeing Vila beat the team he considers as the main rival in the state.

“This is my ecstasy, my drug is Vila. So today I am anesthetized. It is not hypocritical to say that the derby is a league apart. It’s the biggest rivalry in the state. Of course we know that our other opponent, very well led by Adson (Batista), who is a phenomenal guy, is the biggest success story in midwestern football. But we have to respect history. The thermometer of football in Goiás is Vila, if Vila is doing well, it moves Goiás, moves Atlético-GO… But this rivalry (with Goiás) has a special taste”, he declared.

The Colorado president also highlighted that the team left the field “very booed” and “very cursed” after the draw with Confiança, in particular striker Pedro Júnior, author of Tigre’s second goal in today’s match. For Hugo Jorge Bravo, the fans need to be “more calm and confident” in the team.

“We still have a lot of difficulties. I usually say that we feel the loss of the Goiás title to this day. It is a scar that has not been consolidated until today. But with a lot of work and with our feet on the ground, we are looking for our points. Our objective is very clear, to reach these 45 points”, he stressed.

“We are still a long way off, as the championship draws to a close, the games are getting harder and harder, we know of the dissatisfaction of some fans, but it is necessary to be a little more calm and confident”, he concluded.

