Hugo Calderano to top 5 in the world rankings after unprecedented title in Doha | table tennis

The unprecedented title won this Sunday at the WTT Star Contender in Doha, Qatar, by the World Table Tennis Circuit, will continue to pay off for Hugo Calderano. Thanks to the trophy, the 25-year-old Brazilian will appear in the next world ranking update by the International Table Tennis Federation in fifth position, his best to date (previously, he was sixth).

Hugo Calderano with the WTT Star Contender Champion Trophy

The carioca occupied, until winning in the decision in Doha, the Slovenian Darko Jorgic (25th in the ranking) by 4 sets to 2, the eighth place in the list. The partials of the triumph were 11/5, 6/11, 10/12, 11/9, 11/3 and 11/9. It was a rematch of the March WTT Star Contender, also in Doha, when Jorgic beat Calderano in the quarterfinals, the only clash between the two before Saturday’s final.

– The main thing is to have won the title, of course, but it’s great to have this demonstrated in the world rankings. I’ll try to celebrate as much as possible, rest and prepare for the next tournaments – said Calderano, second seed at the tournament, who had no Chinese athletes.

The Brazilian had already reached the final of a Platinum stage of the World Tour, which today is equivalent to the WTT Star Contender. At the time, in 2018, he ended up with silver also in Doha. Calderano is also runner-up at the 2016 Austrian Open and was bronze at the 2018 ITTF Grand Finals, when he eliminated current world number one Chinese Fan Zhendong. He also won the Brazilian Open in 2013 and 2017, a lower level international tournament.

– I’m feeling great. Very tired, too. And very happy to win the title. It was a very tough match, both physically and mentally. It probably wasn’t the highest level possible because we were both tired of the tournament. But I managed to make an effort and deal with the situation, so I was very happy with my performance – added the Brazilian.

Calderano made history at the Tokyo Olympics when he advanced to the quarter-finals – the first Brazilian ever to be among the top eight at the Games. On that occasion, however, he fell to German Dmitrij Ovtcharov.